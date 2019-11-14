Start your holiday shopping at L.L.Bean's sitewide sale

'Tis the season for endless holiday gift brainstorming, but if you're looking for an easy gifting win, head over to L.L.Bean today. Not only is the outdoorsy brand known for their seasonally-appropriate cult favorites, but also, the entire site is 25% off right now, which should be all the motivation you need to get going on holiday shopping.

Use promo code SAVE25 to score the discount on L.L.Bean's entire stock, including a pair of iconic Bean Boots ($104.25, originally $139; llbean.com) that will last for seasons to come or some Wicked Good Moccasins ($59.25 originally $79; llbean.com)—this festive plaid style would look right at home under the tree. And you can't go wrong buying a range of flannels ($37.46, originally $49.95; llbean.com) for the whole family (nothing's stopping you from opting for matching ones, just saying). Plus, if you're still in need of some holiday decor, the Bean has your back with wreaths, stockings, and centerpieces galore.

This sale will only last through November 19, so if you want to ensure you secure your preferred sizes and colors of these coveted styles, shop soon. And for more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.