Score discounted winter essentials with 20% off at L.L.Bean

Winter and L.L.Bean go hand in hand. The outdoorsy brand known for its seasonally appropriate cult favorites, and right now, the entire site is 20% off right now.

Use promo code WINTER to score the discount on L.L.Bean's entire stock, including a pair of iconic Bean Boots ($111.20, originally $139; llbean.com) that will last for seasons to come or Wicked Good Moccasins ($63.20, originally $79; llbean.com) — this festive plaid style is sure to keep you cozy for the next few months. And you can't go wrong buying a range of flannels ($39.96, originally $49.95; llbean.com) for the whole family. (Nothing's stopping you from opting for matching ones, just saying.)

Not to mention, sale items at L.L.Bean are up to 60% off — and these deals stack for a total savings of up to 80%. There are currently over 1,200 items in the sale section so it's certainly worth browsing before you checkout.

This deal will last through January 14, so shop soon to get your preferred sizes and colors of these coveted styles. And for more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.