Start saving on tech now with these early Black Friday deals

Black Friday is still weeks away, but some retailers have opted to start the year's biggest shopping event early. While a few have already marked down items to their Black Friday prices, others are just offering up some non-Black Friday (but still worthwhile!) discounts.

To make your holiday tech shopping easier this year, we're rounding up the best of the best gadget deals, whether they're true Black Friday sales or just regular sales that happen to be going on right before Black Friday.

Keep in mind: There's a possibility that some of these products will be marked down even more by the time Black Friday rolls around, but there's no guarantee that the exact model you're in search of will be available. After all, an electronics shopping best practice is to order early; especially when it comes to new tech releases around the holiday season, stock is generally low, and shipping times are unpredictable.

So if you're the type who wants a head start on all savings, see below for our full list of well-priced buys:

Early Black Friday deals and doorbusters

Regular sales we're loving

Black Friday sales we're excited about

Apple : Walmart has announced that Apple Watch Series 3 will be just $179 on Black Friday, and that's the lowest we've ever seen. You can see our full review here. Additionally, Walmart will have 2nd Generation AirPods with the standard case for just $129.

Roku : The Walmart exclusive on the 40-inch 1080p TV by Roku will be just $98 on Black Friday.

: The Walmart exclusive on the 40-inch 1080p TV by Roku will be just $98 on Black Friday. Adidas : Get 20% off sitewide on Adidas phone cases from November 29 to December 2.

: Get 20% off sitewide on Adidas phone cases from November 29 to December 2. PhoneSoap: Save 30% on PhoneSoap's UV phone cleaners from November 25 to December 2.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.