Start saving on tech now with these early Black Friday deals

Black Friday is still weeks away, but some retailers have opted to start the year's biggest shopping event early. While a few have already marked down items to their Black Friday prices, others are just offering up some non-Black Friday (but still worthwhile!) discounts.
To make your holiday tech shopping easier this year, we're rounding up the best of the best gadget deals, whether they're true Black Friday sales or just regular sales that happen to be going on right before Black Friday.
Keep in mind: There's a possibility that some of these products will be marked down even more by the time Black Friday rolls around, but there's no guarantee that the exact model you're in search of will be available. After all, an electronics shopping best practice is to order early; especially when it comes to new tech releases around the holiday season, stock is generally low, and shipping times are unpredictable.
So if you're the type who wants a head start on all savings, see below for our full list of well-priced buys:
Early Black Friday deals and doorbusters
- Acer: Walmart has the 15.6-inch Intel-powered Acer Chromebook for $299.
- Apple: Walmart has the 512GB Wi-Fi 10.5-inch iPad Pro for just $599, which is $400 off.
- Beats by Dre: BestBuy has Studio3 headphones for $199.99, originally $349.99. Solo 3 headphones are 50% off for $149.95 on Amazon. Additionally the Pill+ Bluetooth speaker in black or white is $113.99, down from $179.95.
- Ecobee: The smart thermostat maker has already started a plethora of Black Friday deals, like the SmartThermostat for $50 off at $199 and the ecobee3 Lite for $59.
- Lenovo: You can save up to 50% off ThinkPad laptops in Lenovo's Days of Deals.
- LG: Save $500 and get an LG V35ThinQ phone for $399.99 on Amazon.com.
- Samsung: Amazon is offering Samsung's 58-inch 7-Series UHD TV for $497.99 from the $649.99 retail price. Score a Samsung Galaxy Wi-Fi tablet for $77.99.
- Vizio: Snag a 50-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV for just $248 right now.
Regular sales we're loving
- Apple: AirPods Pro are seeing a discount of $14.02 on Amazon, but these likely won't arrive until early December. The latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is seeing strong discounts on Expercom for both pre-configured models. The mid-range 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is $200 off from BestBuy.
- Amazon Devices: The Echo Show 8 is $30 off at $99.99, four months of Music Unlimited is just $1 for new subscribers, the smaller Echo Show 5 is $79.99 and the Fire TV Stick is $5 off at $34.99.
- Garmin: The Forerunner 935 and 945 running focused smartwatches are discounted on Amazon.com.
- HP: Save on the recently updated line of OfficeJet Pro printers on Amazon.com.
Black Friday sales we're excited about
- Apple: Walmart has announced that Apple Watch Series 3 will be just $179 on Black Friday, and that's the lowest we've ever seen. You can see our full review here. Additionally, Walmart will have 2nd Generation AirPods with the standard case for just $129.
- Roku: The Walmart exclusive on the 40-inch 1080p TV by Roku will be just $98 on Black Friday.
- Adidas: Get 20% off sitewide on Adidas phone cases from November 29 to December 2.
- PhoneSoap: Save 30% on PhoneSoap's UV phone cleaners from November 25 to December 2.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.