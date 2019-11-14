35 perfect gifts to pamper the beauty lover in your life

From festive gift sets to the coziest candles, luxe styling tools and gorgeous makeup organizers, there's no shortage of gift possibilities for the beauty lover in your life. But with so many options also comes the challenge of sorting through what's worth the splurge and what's just hype, an especially tough task if you're not beauty obsessive.

That's why we've rounded up the best beauty gifts you can give this season, and grouped them by what we'll call beauty personality types. (And for everyone else on your list, we've got great gift ideas for him, gifts for her, gifts for kids, gifts for gamers and Oprah-approved gifts, too). So whether you're looking for skin care goodies, show-stopping lipsticks or savings on cult-favorite products, we've got you covered.

Festive gift sets sure to wow everyone, from the makeup newbie to the beauty enthusiast

Too Faced Christmas Cookie House Party ($58; sephora.com)

This bundle from Too Faced is all things holiday, dreamy and luxurious. Not only are you getting incredible value (with a savings of almost $300), you're also getting enough makeup for an entire look. With three different palettes and deluxe sizes of Too Faced's signature mascara, liquid lipstick and eye primer, this set is the real deal.

Colourpop Disney Midnight Masquerade PR Collection ($211; colourpop.com)

Have a Disney beauty fanatic in your life? Truly wow them with Colourpop's PR bundle of the Disney Midnight Masquerade Collection. This bundle features the Midnight Masquerade Palette (which you can buy individually), in addition to eight princess bundles (Rapunzel, Tiana, Aurora and more!), which include one liquid lipstick and one blush or highlighter. Does anyone really need that many options? Probably not, but the sheer amount, combined with the grandeur of the packaging, is something that will absolutely drop jaws. You also have the option of purchasing the entire collection without the packaging bells and whistles, which drops the price to $183.

Drunk Elephant Precious Cargo Kit ($88; sephora.com)

One of the most buzzed about skin care brands, Drunk Elephant is known for its devoted cult following, gorgeous minimalist product design and of course, stellar products. One product the brand is most well known for is its TLC Sukari Babyfacial mask, a once-a-week mask that revives and brightens your skin, among tons of other benefits. The full-size product is $80, which means for just an extra $8, you're getting four minis (perfect for a test run before you make a bigger purchase) and a gorgeous peach-colored travel bag.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set ($42; sephora.com)

If you aspire to recreate Rihanna's perfect pout, her Fenty Beauty line is well loved for having some of the juiciest and most conditioning glosses on the market. This mini gloss bomb set is the perfect opportunity to test five different shades (four new ones, in addition to the brand's best selling FU$$Y shade), and it all comes in a gorgeous keepsake tin.

Nest Festive Votive Candle Trio ($44; nordstrom.com)

This beautifully packaged set of three holiday-themed candles is luxury at its finest. With wintery scents like Spiced Orange & Clove and Birchwood Pine, cozying up and relaxing with a good book (or nighttime skin care routine) has just been made that much more enjoyable.

Urban Decay Naked Honey Drop Vault ($115; sephora.com)

Urban Decay has achieved legendary status in the makeup community, thanks to the brand's line of incredible eyeshadow palettes that combine quality, versatility and fun. And the honey scented, warm tone Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette is no exception. You're not only getting the palette, but four other honey themed products, from Urban Decay's cult-favorite setting spray to a juicy lip plumper.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Carnaval Celebration Set ($59; sephora.com)

There's nothing like luxurious, moisturizing skin care for when the weather gets colder and drier. And many would argue that when it comes to nourishing body products, there are none better than those from Sol de Janeiro, a brand known for its incredible smelling collection of creams and fragrances. Pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla are just perfect. In this bundle, you get to test the brand's bestsellers for $30 less than the value of individual products.

Tarte Treasures Collector's Set ($39; tartecosmetics.com)

If you're looking for a gorgeous, affordable makeup set that's perfect for someone building their beauty arsenal, look no further. This set features a collection of must-have matte and stunning shimmery eye shadows perfect for a cohesive everyday or glam look, two super-wearable blush shades, a champagne and golden highlighter, cult-favorite mascara and super-soft double ended brush. The best part is that it's all packaged together in a sleek travel case that has a huge mirror, perfect as an at-home vanity or traveling companion.

Irresistible skin care goodies for the person who loves a good pampering

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio ($15; nordstrom.com)

Facial sprays are great to use first thing in the morning, as an afternoon refresher and as a relaxing part of your nighttime skin care routine. Basically, you can never have enough of them. This trio from Mario Badescu is an ultra-affordable cult favorite that's available in a charming holiday packaging perfect for gifting, or splitting up into multiple stocking stuffers.

Kiehl's Bright Delights ($50; sephora.com)

If you know someone looking for simple, clean and reliable skin care for the drier winter months, this set from Kiehl's includes everything someone would need to get hooked. From goodies like the Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner (two of my can't live without winter skin care staples), this collection is focused on hydration and radiance. Plus, it comes in an absolutely festive holiday gift box made from recycled materials.

Tatcha Brightening Secrets ($175; tatcha.com)

When it comes to brightening, there's no better place to start than this gift set from Tatcha. Yes, the brand's products can be pricey, but if you or someone you love has sensitivity issues, Tatcha's products are some of the most gentle, yet effective, we've tried. They're great for all skin types and ages, and the packaging is just as showstopping as the products. And the savings on this bundle is incredible. With the original value of the three products being $251, you're essentially getting the Violet-C Radiance Mask for free.

Peter Thomas Roth Mix, Mask & Hydrate Set ($75; nordstrom.com)

Peter Thomas Roth is known for luxurious skin care, and the brand's masks are no exception. With this six-piece gift set, you'll be saving a ton: Originally valued at over $200, you're getting five face masks (like the 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask) and the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer for just $75.

Glow Recipe Let It Glow ($48; sephora.com)

Glow Recipe's Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask took the world by storm a couple years ago, but the phenomenon is still going strong. And this gift set is both a perfect, economical option and a great excuse to treat yourself to a luxurious face mask. The mask is originally priced at $45, and in this set, you're getting a full-size mask, in addition to the Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser and Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer for just $48. Talk about gift set savings.

TONYMOLY Glow For It Rose and Peach Skincare Set ($26.08; amazon.com)

K-beauty (short for Korean beauty) has absolutely made its way into the American mainstream, and one of the best, affordable Korean skin care brands you can easily shop is TONYMOLY. Not only are the brand's products absolutely adorable, they smell delicious (yet super clean) and are an inexpensive way to invest in a little pampering. This set includes rose and peach-scented skin and body goodies like face masks, a foam cleanser, hand cream and more.

Origins Only Good Stuff Inside Set ($45; nordstrom.com)

For the natural beauty lover, Origins is beloved for its use of organic skin care ingredients, 100% natural essential oils and dedication as a brand to more sustainable, eco-friendly packaging. This skin care essentials gift set comes with seven products (enough for a whole routine) making this the perfect gift for someone who just moved or needs to revamp their entire routine. You'll get full-sized versions of the brand's most popular products, from the GinZing Gel Moisturizer to the GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream for just $45, which is a huge bargain considering the original value of the products is $92.

Sunday Riley Acid Appeal Volume I Set ($120; nordstrom.com)

Sunday Riley's Good Genes Treatment boasts a nearly 5-star review from over 500 reviewers on Nordstrom.com, which is the proof in the pudding when it comes to the acclaim and popularity of this lactic acid treatment. With this set, you will snag the Good Genes Treatment, in addition to four travel-size versions of the brand's other bestselling skin correcting goodies — from brightening serum to night oil — for a savings of over $50. Perfect for anyone who loves testing out high-end skin care, or is looking to make the leap to buy the full-size version.

The Complete Glamglow Bestselling Face Mask Set ($71; sephora.com)

Glamglow masks are among the best (and most fun) on the market, but they're definitely not cheap. Instead of splurging on one type of mask, this set lets you try six treatment masks, one sheet mask and an eye mask. And if you have a couple of stockings to stuff, this is also a great item to split among people, since we highly doubt anyone's going to be disappointed receiving a Glamglow mask.

Fresh Hydration Ever After Gift Set ($64; sephora.com)

Fresh is a brand beloved for its clean and gentle skin care that's ideal for sensitive skin types. This set has all you need for an effective, simple skin care regimen. The Soy Face Cleanser and Rose Collection smells, feels and works incredibly well. So whether you opt to give this to someone in need of a new routine (or to yourself since you're saving $30 by purchasing the set), the products and cute packaging are sure to bring a smile to someone's face.

Beloved beauty classics and cult-favorites you can't go wrong with

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette — Bronze Seduction ($125; sephora.com)

If you really want to wow someone, Pat McGrath is a high-end brand that creates what many would call the best eye shadows on the market. There's a reason that even at a steep high price point, people still go crazy for the quality. This palette is essentially holiday perfection in 10 shades, and every detail, from the super luxurious case to the intricate design on the front, make this one of the most elegant beauty gifts someone could receive.

Glossier The Makeup Set ($40; glossier.com)

If you're shopping for someone who prefers a subtle glow, Glossier is your spot. The Makeup Set from Glossier includes three of its best-selling, fan-favorite products perfect for the ultimate everyday look. The Lash Slick Mascara is more lengthening than volumizing, but it absolutely stays on all day (and even during workouts). Cloud Paint is a subtle cheek tint with incredible staying power, and it comes in six adorable, flattering shades. And the Boy Brow is the ultimate product for someone who wants to keep their brows in check, without too much additional shaping or color.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Holiday Edition ($38; sephora.com)

If you're gifting a single lipstick, make sure it's one that has it all, like this holiday-edition option from Yves Saint Laurent. It's luxurious, glamorous and also an incredible lipstick. While it's always recommended to pair a darker lip with a lip liner, these have impressive lasting power on their own — on top of being some of the most comfortable lipsticks we've ever tried. That's not to mention the stunning star-studded casing of the lipstick itself, which is sure to take center stage on anyone's vanity.

Laneige Kiss Me All Day ($35; sephora.com)

Laneige lip products are like no other — incredibly moisturizing, delicious smelling and available in the cutest (yet minimalistic) packaging. This set of three is perfect for having a different option in your purse, at work and on your vanity, or they're a great opportunity to indulge in scents like peach and berry while you keep your lips moisturized.

Charlotte Tilbury Bar Of Gold Highlighting Palette ($58; sephora.com)

The holiday season is the perfect time to sport a glittery, glamorous look — and this highlighting palette from Charlotte Tilbury gives you all the tools to get there. Well, you'll need a brush, but other than that, these three gold shades are sure to catch the flash in holiday photos, garner tons of compliments and make you feel like a glowing goddess even if it's cold and dry outside.

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle ($67; nordstrom.com)

A favorite of Kate Middleton, this luxurious candle might be a fairly simple gift option, but it is a classic that you can't go wrong with. Jo Malone candles have a long lasting (but not overpowering) scent that quickly fills a room, and this one is sure to last you a while.

Urban Decay Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette ($49; sephora.com)

If the person you're gifting has enough neutral palettes (but isn't drawn to bright, neon colors) this palette from Urban Decay features the perfect balance of stunning, yet wearable, colors and your necessary neutrals. The jewel tones are especially perfect for gorgeous holiday looks, and there's a great mix of matte, shimmer and metallic shades. The palette also includes a nice, large mirror — always a winner in our book.

Stila All That Shimmers Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Set ($25; amazon.com)

Stila's liquid eye shadows are easy to use and absolutely show stopping. One of their most popular shades -— Kitten, a glittering pinky nude color — is available in this adorable set of minis, along with Starlight, a light champagne and Vivid Smoky Quartz, a slightly darker brown espresso shade. Perfect for the person who enjoys all things sparkly, this set makes for a perfect gift or stocking stuffer.

Deborah Lippmann Treasure Chest 9-Piece Set ($45; sephora.com)

Any lover of nail polish is familiar with the quality associated with Deborah Lippmann nail polishes, and this nine-piece set of holiday perfect shades is just adorable. You're getting an incredible savings of over $60 with this gift set, which includes nine brand new shades — four shimmers and five creams.

Oribe Dry Styling Set ($75; nordstrom.com)

The Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray gives midday or midweek hair the perfect boost of volume and texture. No doubt it's a splurge, but you'll save a ton with this adorably packaged gift kit. Originally valued at $90, you get one full and one travel-sized Dry Texturizing Spray, in addition to a travel-sized Thick Dry Finishing Spray ��� perfect for leaving in your gym bag, purse or backup toiletry bag.

Must-have beauty tools, accessories and more for the person who has it all

Clear Acrylic Display Box ($45.99; amazon.com)

Acrylic storage containers are one of the most popular (and aesthetically pleasing) ways to store and display your makeup collection. They're a little pricey, which makes them a perfect gift option for the person who already owns more makeup than they can use. This option on Amazon is highly popular, with a nearly 5-star rating from over 400 reviewers. If you're looking for a slightly smaller option, this Rotating Makeup Organizer ($25.99; amazon.com) is another beloved option.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; nordstrom.com)

To preface, spending nearly $400 on a hair dryer is pretty ridiculous. But if you know someone who blow dries their hair every day (and who appreciates luxury), giving the Dyson Supersonic is a sure way to their heart. It's light, quiet, fast and effective, truly delivering on everything you'd expect from a top-of-the-line beauty tool. The magnetic attachments are incredibly easy to use and the sleek design makes it comfortable to hold. Not only will you save a ton of time with this tool, blow drying your hair will become a luxurious and — dare we say it — enjoyable experience.

Hunter Toiletry Bag ($55; dagnedover.com)

While you can get a toiletry bag for less, this option from Dagne Dover is everything someone could ask for from a toiletry bag. Perfect for the practical, yet stylish beauty devotee in your life, the Neoprene material is soft yet durable, waterproof and easy to throw in the laundry if there are any spills or explosions inside the bag. Not only is it available in a great range of sizes (though the large is probably best for everyday makeup and travel-sized toiletries), the color range is both elegant and fun, making it easy to customize.

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller ($28; nordstrom.com)

A facial roller makes for the perfect gift alongside any skin care you might give, or as a standalone gift for someone who needs to zhuzh up their self-care routine. While there are lower quality options on the market, you're getting the real deal with this rose quartz option from Skin Gym. With a 4.5-star rating from over 100 reviewers, it's a favorite for de-puffing, alleviating tension and massaging skin care into the face.

Real Techniques Flawless Base Plus Miracle Complexion Sponge Value Set Set ($29.99; amazon.com)

If you know someone who's still building up their makeup toolkit, Real Techniques products are our mainstay. Nothing we've tried since has matched the brand's combination of great price and incredible quality when it comes to basic makeup brushes and sponges. Plus, the brushes are available in an orange-pink shade, which makes it a fun option as compared to other brush sets.

NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Ionic Facial Steamer ($36.95; amazon.com)

Facial steaming has become the newest must-do in skin care, and luckily, one of the best facial steamers on the market is available for a great price on Amazon. Steamers essentially aim to make your skin care more effective — they're popular to use alongside purifying masks — and can also help to soften skin. And with a 4.5-star rating from over 2,500 reviews, this option is not only an affordable one, but a well-loved and effective one as well.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($38.99; amazon.com)

Ah, the beauty tool that took the internet by storm. If you know someone who loves the way their hair looks after a blowout, take the leap and gift them this heated brush. It simultaneously dries and volumizes at the same time, and is as simple to use as a brush. With a 4.5-star rating from over 12,300 reviews, there's endless images of happy reviewers sporting hair that looks as if it was professionally blown out.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.