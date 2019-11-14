Apple's Mac Pro and Pro XDR Display ship in December

The launch of the Mac Pro and Pro XDR Display has shifted from fall to December. Yes, Apple's next-generation Pro desktop is nearly here, just weeks away from release. We still don't have an exact time frame, and similarly, we don't the full range of pricing.

Apple's Mac Pro will start at $5,999 for the computer. That base model features an 8-core Intel XEON processor, 32GB of RAM, and dedicated graphics in the form of an AMD Radeon 580X. It starts with a 256GB solid-state drive for storage but can go up to 8TB storage — the same as the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Even cooler, it can support up to six streams of 8K footage. It's a mind-boggling fast computer.

But it will cost you a lot and is definitely geared to true pros in the development, video and audio industries. Those in other fields who want more affordable professional-quality gear will be fine with a MacBook Pro, iMac Pro or even a Mac Mini.

You'll need a monitor to go with that fast, expensive computer, and while there are cheaper options, the Pro XDR Display is the best monitor Apple has ever made. It goes for $4,999 with a glossy finish, and $5,999 for one with a nano-coating that cuts down on reflectivity. It's on par with reference monitors that regularly go for $30,000 and has the hardware to justify the price. It's a 32-inch Retina 6K display with the ability to switch between landscape and vertical. The Pro XDR Display doesn't include a stand. You can get one to pair with it for $999, or a mounting adapter for walls for $199.

The Mac Pro and Pro XDR Display will ship in December. We'll update this when an exact date is confirmed. Meanwhile, check out what's new with the 16-inch MacBook Pro here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.