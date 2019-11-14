Adidas is taking an extra 20% off sale items

It may be cold outside, but true fitness fanatics know that not even record low temperatures can get in the way of a good sweat session. There's never been a better time to gear up for those winter workouts (or to buy a sporty holiday gift for the gym rat in your life), since Adidas is offering an extra 20% off its sale section as part of its Holiday Sale.

Everything from Ultraboost sneakers and Adillete slides to winter-ready hoodies and sweatpants is up for grabs at an even steeper discount with promo code 20EXTRA. Over 2,800 already on-sale items are included, so you can stack up on even more savings.

But be sure to shop soon: It's likely one of your last chances at deeply discounted Adidas gear before the holidays. For more great deals on Adidas and more, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.