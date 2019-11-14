16-year-old taken in for questioning over bushfires as fourth person found dead

(CNN) A 16-year-old is being questioned by police in connection with a bushfire in the Australian state of Queensland, which destroyed 36 structures in the region's east coast.

In NSW alone early on Thursday afternoon there were 59 fires burning across the state including 30 that were not contained.

NSW police announced on Thursday that a fourth person had died in the bushfires. The body of a 58-year-old man was found near Kempsey in the state's east, although there is no further information at this stage about his death.

Residents defend a property from a bushfire at Hillsville near Taree, 350km north of Sydney on November 12.

While the cause of many of the blazes in natural, police have warned that no one should be setting any fires at all with a total fire ban in effect over both states.

