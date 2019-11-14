China's Mars ambitions one step closer after successful test of lander

Huailai, China (CNN) China has completed its first public test of a Mars lander, keeping the country on track for an unmanned exploration mission to the red planet in 2020.

The trial took place Thursday in the mountainous landscape of Hebei province, about an hour and a half drive north of Beijing. Chinese officials said the landscape mirrored the slopes and craters of the planet Mars.

The lander sits before being lifted for tests of its hovering, obstacle avoidance and deceleration capabilities.

The lander was suspended 70 meters (230 feet) above the ground on 36 huge steel cables, which rose up to 140 meters (460 feet) into the air. The test started with a loud boom and the spacecraft hovered and then descended, coming to a stop a few feet short of the ground.

How to safely land on Mars is one of the biggest challenges facing the Mars mission, which officials said was on course to launch next year. If successful, China will be only the second country in the world to achieve the feat. NASA is also planning a Mars mission next year.

According to officials, the trial was designed to test the lander's ability to hover and avoid obstacles, as well as monitoring how well it operated in a similar environment to Mars, where the pull of gravity is one-third of the Earth's gravitational force.