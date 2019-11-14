(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN Thursday:
-- The L.A. County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting at Saugus High School, about 30 miles of north of Los Angeles.
-- Analysis: Dramatic new disclosures on Day 1 of the House impeachment hearings painted an incriminating picture of Trump.
-- The longest prison sentence so far in the college admissions scandal has just been handed down: 6 months.
-- During a meeting in the Oval Office Wednesday, Turkish President Erdoğan pulled out an iPad to show a small group of Republican senators and President Trump a propaganda video, according to a GOP source.
-- The debate is getting heated on how to rebuild the Notre Dame cathedral. Its chief architect for the project was told to 'shut his mouth.'
-- Student protesters fortify campus occupations as Hong Kong braces for more violence.
-- Exclusive: Trump DC hotel sales pitch boasts of millions to be made from foreign governments. That selling point is the one thing the Trump family insists it didn't take advantage of.
-- A tourist and a giraffe were killed in tragic car accident in a South African park.
-- An Instagram influencer got four years in prison for an illegal cosmetic procedure.