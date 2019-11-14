These are the next generation of African stars, according to TIME

TIME magazine has published the inaugural TIME 100 Next List of rising stars. Here are the Africans who made the list.

Photos: TIME magazine has published the inaugural TIME 100 Next List of rising stars. Here are the Africans who made the list.

Photos: TIME magazine has published the inaugural TIME 100 Next List of rising stars. Here are the Africans who made the list.

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi founded the Stand to End Rape organization in Nigeria, one of very few organizations that offer help to women who have been sexually abused. Osowobi was also named 2019 Commonwealth Young Person of the year.