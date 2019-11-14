These are the next generation of African stars, according to TIME

By Aisha Salaudeen, CNN

Updated 10:29 PM ET, Thu November 14, 2019

Ugandan singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has been highly critical of the Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for the past 33 years.
Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi founded the Stand to End Rape organization in Nigeria, one of very few organizations that offer help to women who have been sexually abused. Osowobi was also named 2019 Commonwealth Young Person of the year.
Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi founded the Stand to End Rape organization in Nigeria, one of very few organizations that offer help to women who have been sexually abused. Osowobi was also named 2019 Commonwealth Young Person of the year.
Njideka Akunyili Crosby is a Nigerian-born visual artist living in the US. Her work has gained global prominence and many of her art work has been auctioned for millions of dollars.
Akunyili Crosby (R) is pictured with her husband Justin Crosby in New York earlier this year.
Award-winning Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu is pushing boundaries with her film making, exploring themes around LGBTQ rights, which are deemed controversial in Kenya.
Award-winning Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu is pushing boundaries with her film making, exploring themes around LGBTQ rights, which are deemed controversial in Kenya.
Adut Akech is a South Sudanese-Australian model. She was a former child refugee who spent the first eight years of her life in Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp before migrating to Australia.
Kwame Onwuachi is an American-Nigerian chef whose Washington D.C. restaurant has gained a lot of buzz and his memoir &#39;Notes from a Young Black Chef&#39; is set to be made into a film next year.
Kwame Onwuachi is an American-Nigerian chef whose Washington D.C. restaurant has gained a lot of buzz and his memoir 'Notes from a Young Black Chef' is set to be made into a film next year.
