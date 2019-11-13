(CNN) This was originally published in the November 14 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

This is what the duel for America's political soul looks like.

In the first televised hearings of the House impeachment inquiry, Democrats framed Donald Trump as a selfish President, twisting foreign policy to prey on a weaker nation for his own political ends. In striking contrast, they chose as their first witnesses two dutiful diplomats -- Bill Taylor and George Kent -- who have devoted their lives to a traditional vision of US leadership and furthering US values.

In the same hearing room, but on the other side of the ideological divide, California Republican Devin Nunes painted those veteran foreign service officers differently -- as envoys from a "political bureaucracy" that schemes to block the will of the President and all the Americans who voted for his "America First" creed.

Read More