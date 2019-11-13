'Real King Kong' primate was related to the orangutan

(CNN) An immense prehistoric primate that once roamed southern China was first discovered in 1935 after a scientist found a jaw bone in a traditional medicine shop in Hong Kong, where they were sold as "dragon teeth."

Scientists have estimated that the extinct ape, known as Gigantopithecus blacki, stood almost 10 foot high (3 meters) and was twice the weight of gorilla, but no complete skull or any other bone from the rest of the skeleton has been found, leading to a lot of speculation.

A jawbone belonging to the Gigantopithecus blacki, an extinct primate.

"It's an enigmatic species," said Enrico Cappellini, an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen's Globe Institute at the Faculty of Health and Medical Science.

"There were different hypothesis about what could be the closest living organism."

Now, genetic information extracted from a 1.9-million-year-old tooth belonging to the ape by Cappellini and his colleagues has revealed that the orangutan is its closest living relative.

