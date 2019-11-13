A caretaker told police a 4-year-old fell out a window. Then, doctors found burn marks and homemade stitches

(CNN) After police found 4-year-old Zya Singleton badly injured, her caretaker told them that the girl had fallen out a second-floor window while playing with a cat.

But doctors examining the child after the October 30 incident quickly found inconsistencies with that story, officials with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said this week.

Medical examiners found evidence of "bite marks, open wounds" on Zya's "face and scalp, cigarette and other larger burns to her left arm and thigh, puncture wounds and signs of malnourishment," prosecutors said Tuesday in a news release.

"It became clear very soon after doctors were able to try and stabilize her that this was a case of long-term child abuse, not a fall out of a window," Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey said Tuesday during a news conference.

Zya Singleton was pronounced dead on November 3.

