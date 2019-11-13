(CNN) There's a 10-week-old puppy in Missouri with a tail growing out of his forehead.

Yes, his forehead. No, it doesn't wag. And, appropriately, his name is Narwhal.

Well, his full name is "Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn," according to dog rescue nonprofit organization Mac's Mission , which took him in after he was discovered last Saturday. He was found in the freezing cold, with what appears to be the beginnings of frostbite on one paw.

Unlike an actual narwhal whale, which has a protruding canine tooth that resembles a tusk, the tail on Narwhal's forehead is short and stubby, sprouting right between his eyes -- and flops from side to side when he plays. He has a normal tail, too, this one is just extra.

The puppy was discovered by Mac's Mission, a nonprofit organization for special needs dogs in Missouri.

Workers at Mac's Mission, which specializes in special needs dogs who had been abused or born with defects, say he's recovering quickly, with the frostbite healing.

