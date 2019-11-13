Gymnastics deaths are rare, but previous disasters have prompted safety changes
Updated 6:50 PM ET, Wed November 13, 2019
(CNN)In this sport, a minor miscalculation can mean the difference between victory and catastrophe.
And as difficulty levels soar to new heights, so do the risks of serious injury.
This week, Melanie Coleman, a gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University, died after falling off the uneven bars, shocking veterans of the sport.