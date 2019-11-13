Doctors removed a tumor the size of a soccer ball from a man's neck

(CNN) The New Jersey man had just one option to get rid of the massive tumor that had been growing on his neck and was now threatening his life: Remove it.

But its placement made that a risky endeavor.

Milton Wingert, 81, had been to several physicians to see the tumor over the past six months, but most were concerned about what it would take to remove the growth.

Then Wingert turned to Dr. Nazir Khan, a head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital, who convinced him it was doable.

The man's tumor as seen before surgery.

The men had a very through conversation regarding what could happen during surgery -- including potential complications. "I want everybody to be prepared, before we step in the operating room, for any scenario," Khan told CNN of what was conveyed.

Read More