Frankfurt's David Abraham banned for seven weeks for barging over opposition coach

(CNN) Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham has been handed a seven-week suspension and a $27,500 (€25,000) fine for barging into an opposition team's manager.

The defender knocked Freiburg coach Christian Streich to the ground during his side's 1-0 defeat in the German Bundesliga, sparking a mass brawl between the two teams.

After deeming that Abraham was guilty of "assault on the opponent," the German Football Association's (DFB) banned the 33-year-old from November 10 until December 29.

The punishment means Abraham won't feature in the Bundesliga again in 2019 -- the league's winner break starts on December 22. The ban doesn't apply for the Europa League.

Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo, who was also shown a red card for his involvement in the brawl, has been given a three-game ban.