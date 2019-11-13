100+ of the best holiday gifts you can give this year
Staff, CNN Underscored
Updated Mon December 2, 2019
The holiday season is upon us, and there's no better time to start searching for the perfect gifts for all the important people in your life.
Whether it's someone who's made the past year memorable, a boss or coworker who makes your 9 to 5 a lot more enjoyable, your extended family or devoted best friend, giving a gift is one of the most simple, yet meaningful, ways to say thank you. But we know nailing down the right present isn't always a simple task.
To help, we've researched the best gifts for every person on your holiday shopping list. We have gift ideas for him, for her and the kids, too. We've also got presents for foodies and even those tough-to-shop-for folks. We'll update this page all season long, so be sure to check back. Here are our top holiday and Christmas gift ideas for 2019. Click through to see even more.
Baboon Backpack 22L ($89; baboontothemoon.com): Trendy, durable and highly coveted thanks to styles often being sold out, this adventure luggage brand is built to last. The vast array of colors offers something for every personality, and this particular backpack is deceptively roomy. The durable water-repellent coating, reinforced padded shoulder straps, and multiple compartments offer much-needed functionality that helps deliver on the brand's promise of surviving any adventure.
Wrinkle-Free Performance Flannel Shirt ($109; untuckit.com): A rising star in the men's fashion world, UnTuckit has taken its top performance styles and given them a flannel flair. Choose from five fits for a tailored look — all while appreciating the perfect length and style that encourage the wearer to keep his shirt untucked. What's not to love about that?
Allbirds Men's Wool Runners ($95; allbirds.com): The signature style of this highly coveted brand, these moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating wool runners are considered a must-have by any Allbirds fan (or soon-to-be fan). From the super soft and comfy feel to the machine washable option to its low-carbon footprint, this shoe is sure to impress owners and onlookers.
Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com): Get a little spicy with this gourmet hot sauce, which has more than 1,000 positive reviews. Featuring black truffle oil from northern Italy and organic agave nectar from Jalisco, Mexico, the smooth sauce is free of preservatives.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Facial Fuel Favorites Set ($48, originally $61; nordstrom.com): Forget the hotel toiletries; make sure he reaches for this top-notch, tried and true skin care. With this limited-edition set exclusive to Nordstrom, he can first refresh tired skin with the travel-sized energizing gel cleanser, then rehydrate with the moisturizer, and finally depuff any dark circles with the eye treatment, which is packed with vitamin B3.
NFL Uniform Money Clip ($95; uncommongoods.com): It's one thing to tolerate (er, appreciate) his team spirit; it's another to find a gift made from football uniforms actually used in games! The hand-cut material is sewn to eco-leather, and you can choose from nine popular NFL teams. This is truly a one-of-a-kind find that's worth cheering for.
Beer Caddy with Bottle Opener ($30; uncommongoods.com): This stylish canvas case is the drinking accessory he never knew he needed (but will never forget from now on). There's a removable six-pack separator, a steel bottle opener attached, and a strap for easy carrying. For an added touch of excitement, fill it with his favorite craft brews before you gift it!
Men's Santa Unicorn Christmas Sweater ($44.95; amazon.com): Turn "Ho, ho, ho!" into "Ha ha ha!" with this cheeky, festive sweater depicting Santa riding a unicorn (and in space, while holding a sword, no less). The Tipsy Elves brand is all about outrageous fun — which sounds like the perfect attitude for a rockin' holiday party.
GTX Duffel Bag ($98; mackweldon.com): Designed to be durable, the GTX duffel bag features water-resistant wax canvas, a sturdy and protective rubber bottom, and an anti-odor inner lining. Six interior pockets and a shoe compartment complete the functionality for all your guy's needs — gym, travel, whatever.
Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic ($148, nordstrom.com): When the temps drop, many women really want to put on a big ol' sweater, and you can't go wrong with this trending one. The oversized tunic's extra-wide mock neck is warm (but not constraining), while the stretchy, ribbed fabric makes it extra flattering. Available in eight colors, the sweater can be worn over leggings, tucked into jeans or even solo as a dress.
Nest Fragrances Classic Candle ($44; nordstrom.com): Candles might sound like the socks of home gifts, but remember when we said cashmere socks were the exception? Same goes for Nest candles. Luxurious with mellow scents, the candles come in sleek glass jars with matte stripes that will blend in on a bathroom counter or nightstand rather than stand out. And nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this is the brand to invest in. The hardest part is choosing between best-selling scents Bamboo, Moroccan Amber, Grapefruit and Ocean Mist & Sea Salt — and whether you splurge on the three-wick stunner.
Parachute Classic Bathrobe ($99, parachutehome.com): Here's something we're sure of: You can never go wrong with a sumptuous bathrobe, and this one from Parachute hits all the right notes. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, the unisex Classic comes in four colors and sizes and has two big front pockets, an oversized shawl collar and, most importantly, a super plush texture that will make her never want to take it off.
Tory Burch Gemini Link Wristlet ($128, toryburch.com): Perfect for the women who's always on the move, this coated canvas wristlet from Tory Burch is big enough to fit the necessities (iPhone, keys, credit cards, cash and lip balms), but small enough that it won't weigh her down. The best-seller bears both the iconic double-T logo and Tory's new Gemini link pattern, and it comes in seven colors, from bright and punchy to sleek and sedate.
Veja V-10 Sneaker ($150, nordstrom.com): You know what's never, ever going out of style? A classic white sneaker. And this one from certified B Corp brand Veja is not only Meghan Markle-approved, but also feels good. How so? The sneakers are truly eco-friendly, made from organic fair trade cotton, vegan leather, wild rubber from the Amazonian forest and recycled plastic bottles. The best part: The crisp, clean design will look great with everything from a dress to jeans and a button-down shirt.
Wishbeads Intention Bracelet ($58, uncommongoods.com): Nail two birds with one stone with this gift. First: The bead-and-brass combination is beautiful and totally on trend, with the stacked bracelets look that is de rigueur right now. But secondly — and more importantly — show her how thoughtful you are by tucking a sweet note inside the bracelet opening that she can keep forever, either in the bracelet or tucked away somewhere so she can write her own daily intention. (A set of perfect-sized sheets comes with each bracelet.)
Fossil Fiona E/W Crossbody ($88, fossil.com): In the world of structured totes and heavy hobos, just about every woman welcomes a crossbody bag. And this one from Fossil is slim enough to hold the essentials and nothing more, which any mom will tell you is a welcome respite! The hardest part is choosing which of the seven cute patterns she'll love most.
When it comes to the foodie in your life, give gifts that will make their time inventing new recipes, whipping up soufflés or hosting dinner parties even more enjoyable. From a fondue set to a molecular gastronomy kit, all of these gifts are *chef's kiss* perfect.
Ceramic Fondue Set ($89; food52.com): With so many retro products back in vogue (Polaroid cameras, analog record players, anything and everything Lisa Frank), it's no surprise that some nostalgic kitchen items, like the classic '70s fondue set, have recently become must-haves. Host a modern-day fondue party for friends and family with this complete set, which comes with a ceramic pot, burner, stainless steel base and four fondue prongs, so you can enjoy all that cheesy and chocolatey melted goodness.
ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide ($250; amazon.com): Want to know how professional chefs can make the perfect medium-rare steak without fail? The answer is sous vide, which can cook proteins (sealed in plastic) to absolute perfection in a temperature-controlled water bath.
Cookbook and iPad Stand ($25.50; amazon.com): For your friends and family, cookbooks are meant to stay in prime condition. After all, the best of them will be passed down. Help them stow their favorite recipes in a safe place while they meal prep with this handy stand.
Instant Pot DUO60 ($64.95, originally $99.95; walmart.com): When in doubt about what to gift your loved ones, go for the Instant Pot. This crowd-pleasing appliance replaces seven devices, plus it can cook entire meals with little effort on your part. It doesn't hurt that it's also one of the trendiest products you can have in your kitchen right now.
Isiler Pasta Maker ($37.95; amazon.com): Fresh pasta is just as much fun to make as it is to eat. Let your foodie friends and family members whip up fettuccine, spaghetti, lasagna and more at home with this affordable pasta maker.
Grafomap Custom Map (starting at $49; grafomap.com): Memorialize a special place with a Grafomap custom map. The service allows you to create a map of any city in the world and then tailor the final look and feel of the print with the colors, stickers, and descriptions and the zoomed-in or -out view of your choosing.
Homesick Candle ($29.95; amazon.com): If the people you hold closest to your heart are the farthest away this holiday, give them a candle that will help them feel a little less homesick. Homesick Candles come in a variety of countries, cities and states that will help them feel like they're home sweet home, even if they're far from it.
23andMe Health and Ancestry Kit ($99, originally $199; 23andme.com): Who isn't a little curious about their ancestors? A health and ancestry DNA kit, like this one from 23andMe, can satisfy that curiosity, and even bring bonus revelations. Your gift recipient can see how genes might have influenced their personality traits, see their ethnic breakdown from more than 1,500 regions and get a DNA-based health review.
Storyworth ($99; storyworth.com): Buy the sentimental types on your list a subscription to Storyworth, a company that will compile a year's worth of sweet, funny and surprising stories about their life into a hardcover book. This pretty much can't miss for a grandparent.
Hand Carved Flower Himalayan Salt Lamp ($34.99; amazon.com): Said to purify the air in a room by releasing negative ions, salt lamps have become one of the trendiest gifts. Casting a warm, pinkish glow, they're soothing and just plain pretty to look at. This one, carved into the shape of a rosebud, is extra tempting.
Baseball Park Map Glasses ($35; uncommongoods.com): Raise a glass to America's favorite pastime. Though they may have tons of memorabilia, here's something that pays homage to their favorite team that they can actually use: a pair of whiskey tumblers bedecked with a map of their favorite major league stadium.
HP Sprocket Select Portable Photo Printer ($149.95; amazon.com): Is there a teen in the house — or a photo-loving parent or close friend? This tiny portable photo printer has their name written all over it. Download the app to print 2 x 3 photos from your smartphone on adhesive paper. You can even tag photos from social to print later and add customized stickers and frames.
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit ($35; uncommongoods.com): Thanks in part to the popular YouTube series "Hot Ones," hot sauce is officially the new mayo. This kit makes it fun and simple for your giftee to whip up a custom batch of the spicy stuff, exactly to their liking. Ingredients range from the traditional (cayenne) to the nouveau (guajillo peppers). They can even bottle their concoction and add custom labels.
The Comfy Blanket Sweatshirt ($39.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com): We all have that one relative or friend who is happiest just chilling at home. Consider this their dream gift: A plush fluffy sherpa blanket styled into an all-encompassing hoodie. This is a one-size-fits-all gift that is sure to please anyone who's already excited about using their holiday vacation to snuggle up and catch up on "The Crown."
The children in our lives make the holidays magical. But sussing out what, exactly, to gift a baby or an energetic toddler feels slightly less magical. That's why we've culled the top presents for kids this season, so whether you're shopping for an infant, a 15-year-old, or any age in between, you'll want to check out what we've discovered.
AirHogs Zero Gravity Laser ($24.88; walmart.com): When he was little, did you tell him (again and again) to stop "driving" his cars on the wall? Then this toy will be a dream come true. Armed with the laser controller, your kid will have the car careening up walls and even across the ceiling. And no, it won't mar your paint.
Loog Mini Guitar ($79; amazon.com): With a three-string design, this first guitar made of real wood is a contender for the Rock & Roll Toy Hall of Fame. Nice extra: Flash cards to help preschoolers learn chords. Move over, Eric Clapton.
Wildluvs Juno My Baby Elephant ($77; amazon.com): This petite pachyderm — who seems, well, alive — is going to be at the top of a lot of wish lists this season. Her trunk responds in a half dozen ways to your child's touch. And her personality blossoms as she gets to know you.
Gund Pusheen Christmas Candy Cane ($25.99; amazon.com): Feline internet sensations abound but — Pusheen! The lackadaisical tabby who lives for her favorite food (all of them) is a legend in cute. Sweet catnip, if this holiday manifestation of the pleasantly plump puss doesn't deserve a spot among top gifts for tweens, we don't know what does.
Kodak Smile Instant Print Camera ($99.99; amazon.com): This editing- and sharing-optimized throwback camera will live up to its name, making your teen smile when she opens it. Snaps print on sticky-back paper, so they're easy to display around her room, show off on her binders, or turn into mementos for friends.
For the techy in your life that won't settle for anything less than the latest and greatest, we've wrangled the hottest tech products of the year. From Bose Headphones 700 for the music lover or the Nintendo Switch Lite for the gamer, to TCL's vibrant 4K TVs that cross value with quality, there's loads of tech for everyone on your list.
Amazon Echo Dot, 3rd Gen ($44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com): Amazon's 3rd gen Echo Dot brings the utility of Alexa to your home. Set alarms, check the weather, play music and much more with just your voice. This edition of the Echo Dot has an LED display that also tells the time. The unassuming design and choice of several colors will complement most rooms and make for a great gift.
Nintendo Switch Lite ($199.96; amazon.com): The Nintendo Switch Lite is great if you're looking to save money, but still give (or get) the Nintendo experience. Though the Joy-Cons cannot be removed, the portability of the Switch Lite speaks for itself. The 5.5-inch touchscreen makes it smaller than a normal Switch, but the crispness isn't lost. Simply put, this is an ultra-portable Switch that's perfect for gaming on the go.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom bluetooth speaker ($62.48; amazon.com): For anyone who likes to blast their favorite tunes, the Wonderboom by Ultimate Ears will impress. For such a tiny, portable speaker, it packs surprisingly intense sound output for up to 10 hours on one charge. And since the speaker wraps all the way around, you'll get a 360-degree distribution of sound. With a large variety of colors to choose from, this stylish speaker is a real winner.
HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer ($129.85; amazon.com): The HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer is the ultimate photo album making, room decorating device. This miniature printer lets you print photos straight from your smartphone. Just queue up your pictures and watch them print onto 2x3-inch paper with an adhesive back. You can also decorate your photos before they print or share custom photo albums with friends.
Apple 7th Gen 32 GB iPad, Wi-Fi ($299, originally $329; bhphotovideo.com): One of Apple's most powerful iPads with a great display? Seems like a strong gift contender. Apple's 7th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch display capable of crisp image quality. This device is backed up by one of Apple's most powerful processors, more than enough to handle most anything you can throw at it. The most upgraded version can have 128 GB of storage, as well as Wi-Fi and 4G LTE capabilities.
Sonos One Smart Speaker ($199; sonos.com): The boundaries of what makes a device "smart" are pushed every day, and the Sonos One is a prime example. This speaker has exquisite sound quality and can fill a room. This is especially true given its ability to assess the acoustics of a room and adjust accordingly. With two of these babies synced, you'll get a stereo sound unlike any other. It also has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant capability, so it's easy to command your music with your voice.
Anker PowerCore+ portable charger ($129.99; amazon.com): If you have a friend or family member who's always running out of battery, Anker has them covered. This charger has not one, but two USB ports, as well as a USB-C port to boot. This beast of a battery has enough capacity to fully charge most phones seven times over, and most tablets twice. It does it quickly, too. You may also be happy to know this battery is TSA-approved. With one of these by your side, you'll never be caught without juice again.
TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Dolby Vision (starting at $299.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com): The gift of 4K Ultra HD is just what the doctor ordered. TCL delivers with a variety of them that come with Roku TV for access to thousands of streaming channels. You'll also get Dolby Vision, bringing lifelike image quality to an already unbelievably crisp screen. These TVs are also Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, so you or your lucky giftee can control your entertainment with your voices.
Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones ($399.95; bose.com): If over-the-ear headphones are what you're after, the Bose 700 is a terrific choice. These sleek, active noise canceling cans combine style and function. Even the microphones actively work to improve voice quality. They are well padded and come in several colors, and frankly, you might want to keep them for yourself instead of giving them as a present.
For the person in your life who's always at the gym, passionate about fitness or looking to start an exercise routine, the holidays are a great opportunity to gift them gear, equipment and apparel that's sure to motivate them and enhance their life. Whether it's a top-of-the-line activity tracker, a game-changing kitchen tool or super soft sweatpants, these goodies are sure to set them up for a year of health and happiness.
Allbirds shoes (prices vary; allbirds.com): Allbirds has ridiculously comfortable shoes for every kind of workout. Plus, they're extremely lightweight, which makes carrying them around a breeze. The standard runners are great for indoor gym sessions, the Mizzles are water-resistant and a good option if you're going out into the rain and the tree runners are light and ventilated for high-intensity workouts. The sustainable shoe seller has a wide range of footwear in different styles, colors and design that make sure your feet stay comfy no matter what activity you're doing.
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall in Medium ($155; nordstrom.com): This gym bag is sure to garner compliments, turn heads and last you years. It's the perfect size to double as both a work bag that fits an extra pair of sneakers, boxing gloves or whatever you need for that post-work sweat sesh. The Neoprene material is extremely lightweight, and also a breeze to keep clean. Simply throw it in the wash whenever it's starting to smell less than optimal. There are a ton of useful pockets and zippers to make organization a breeze, and the range of colors makes it a great option for everyone.
Apple Watch Series 5 ($384; amazon.com): The latest Apple Watch doesn't change much with design, but it does something big with the display. It's now always on, so whether you holding that yoga pose at the gym or riding a bike, you don't need to take an extra action to monitor your workout. It's a big change that doesn't take away from the day-long battery life. Additionally, it can still take an ECG and looks sporty in the aluminum variants.
Powerbeats Pro ($249.95; amazon.com): If you're looking for high-quality Bluetooth headphones better suited for running or intense HIIT workouts, Powerbeats Pro are your best bet. Unlike the AirPods Pro, they feature adjustable ear hooks that guarantee they won't budge or pop out no matter what you're doing.
Theragun ($399; amazon.com): Skip the massage gift card and instead, invest more in a tool that will help you for years. The Theragun aims to help you unwind, take care of your body and recover from everything from injuries to workouts. Having made waves across the internet and fitness circles, it's a relatively simple handheld device with two different speed settings that help to target soreness, knots, tightness and more through what Theragun refers to as "scientifically-calibrated deep muscle treatment." It's also famous for being the most quiet massage gun on the market. And while it's definitely a splurge, the reviews (from people claiming it's "worth every penny" to a "life-changing device") definitely speak for themselves.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle (starting at $44.95; amazon.com): It's important to stay hydrated, and after a long workout there's really nothing better than taking a swig of ice cold water. To keep your water cold, Hydro Flask has Dual-Shield Technology that locks in the temperature, so even hours after you fill it up, your water stays cold and refreshing. The bottles come in seven colors with a variety of lids so you can tailor it to your workout and style.
NutriBullet NBR-1201 ($49.88, originally $59.99; amazon.com): Making a quick, on-the-go smoothie has never been easier than with a NutriBullet. The 600-watt motor gives you plenty of blending power to make the nutrient-rich smoothies you need to fuel your workouts. The NutriBullet also comes with resealable lids so you can just grab and go when you're running out the door.
TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller ($44.99, originally $64.99; amazon.com): Foam rollers are a real game-changer when it comes to post-workout recovery. They work to loosen up your muscles and act as a massage after a trying session, and you'll be able to loosen up your quads, calf, lats, back and much more with this 5-star rated option. A great option for the person who's just getting into working out or always says they need to stretch more.
Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer ($22.99; amazon.com): Dieting and healthier eating resolutions often call for little to no carbs. The Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer enables you to turn vegetables into your next spaghetti dinner and stay true to that keto or paleo diet. The Spiralizer's revamped blades are even stronger than before and can cut through hard root vegetables like sweet potatoes and turnips for unlimited vegetable-spaghetti possibilities.
Porter Bundle — Ceramic ($110, originally $125; wandpdesign.com): If you want to take care of the planet as much as you take care of your body, reducing plastic waste is a huge thing everyone can do. Perfect for meal prep, this ceramic bundle is a collection of matte-colored items such as bowls, mugs and a water bottle. They're dishwasher and microwave safe, so the switch is easy, convenient and good looking.
Whether you're a diehard Nintendo Switch fan, swear by the PS4, love Xbox or have a special spot in your heart for nostalgic consoles, there are games and consoles for everyone. Given the many titles that have dropped and all the new consoles that were brought to life in 2019, we've rounded up our favorite games, accessories and consoles.
Sega Genesis Mini ($78.96; amazon.com) This micro-console is a tiny version of the classic retro Genesis. It comes with with 42 preinstalled games and two controllers, and it can hook up to just about any TV with HDMI inputs.
Luigi's Mansion 3 ($59.99; amazon.com) Head into a spooky hotel with Mario's lankier, scaredy-cat brother Luigi and get to bustin' ghosts with the new and improved Poltergust model, which can trap all the pesky ghosts floating around inside.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($59.99; amazon.com) It's a flashy, action-packed third-person adventure with puzzles, lightsaber combat, and plenty of other awesome "Star Wars" set pieces that any fan of the movies will enjoy.
Nintendo Switch Lite ($199.99; amazon.com) This is the smaller, more portable option of the console/handheld hybrid. It's more affordable than the original Switch model and, most importantly, it also has far better battery life.
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Keyboard ($129.99; amazon.com) This keyboard can withstand their long gaming hours while giving them fun, colored key lighting and satisfyingly click keys.
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset ($49.99; amazon.com) This affordable and reliable SteelSeries model is a great gift, especially since it works with PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android. It features comfortable ear cups, a steel-reinforced headband for lasting durability, and a ClearCast noise canceling microphone.
Red Dead Redemption II ($39.96; amazon.com) It's a prequel to the original Red Dead Redemption, which debuted the previous console generation, and it expands and improves upon the first game in nearly every way. Plus, it features a completely free online portion that opens up an astounding amount of content after the story is complete.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($57.16; amazon.com) The latest entry in the Call of Duty series is by far the most cinematic one yet, and it brings that classic flair that the other blockbuster titles have included as well.
Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse ($149.99; amazon.com) With a lengthy battery life, powerful sensors, and light-as-a-feather build that still manages to feel substantial, it may be Razer's best wireless mouse yet.
From festive gift sets to the coziest candles, luxe styling tools and gorgeous makeup organizers, there's no shortage of gift possibilities for the beauty lover in your life. But with so many options comes the challenge of sorting through what's worth the splurge and what's just hype. That's why we've rounded up the best beauty gifts you can give this season, and grouped them by what we'll call beauty personality types.
Tarte Treasures Collector's Set ($39; tartecosmetics.com): If you're looking for a gorgeous, affordable makeup set that's perfect for someone building a beauty arsenal, look no further. This set features a collection of must-have matte and stunning shimmery eye shadows, perfect for a cohesive everyday or glam look; two super-wearable blush shades; champagne and golden highlighters; cult-favorite mascara; and a supersoft double-ended brush.
Glossier The Makeup Set ($40; glossier.com): If you're shopping for someone who prefers a subtle glow, Glossier is your spot. The Makeup Set from Glossier includes three of its best-selling, fan-favorite products perfect for the ultimate everyday look. The Lash Slick Mascara is more lengthening than volumizing, but it absolutely stays on all day (and even during workouts). Cloud Paint is a subtle cheek tint with incredible staying power, and it comes in six adorable, flattering shades. And the Boy Brow is the ultimate product for someone who wants to keep brows in check, without too much additional shaping or color.
Drunk Elephant Precious Cargo Kit ($88; sephora.com): One of the most buzzed-about skin care brands, Drunk Elephant is known for its devoted cult following, gorgeous minimalist product design and, of course, stellar products. One product the brand is best known for is its TLC Sukari Babyfacial mask, a once-a-week mask that revives and brightens your skin, among tons of other benefits. The full-size product is $80, which means for just an extra $8, you're getting four minis (perfect for a test run before you make a bigger purchase) and a gorgeous peach-colored travel bag.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($38.99; amazon.com): Ah, the beauty tool that took the internet by storm. If you know someone who loves the way her hair looks after a blowout, take the leap and gift her this heated brush. It dries and volumizes at the same time and is as simple to use as a brush. With a 4.5-star rating from over 12,300 reviews, there are endless images of happy reviewers sporting hair that looks professionally blown out.
Urban Decay Naked Honey Drop Vault ($115; sephora.com): Urban Decay has achieved legendary status in the makeup community, thanks to the brand's line of incredible eyeshadow palettes that combine quality, versatility and fun. And the honey-scented, warm tone Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette is no exception. You're not only getting the palette, but four other honey-themed products, from Urban Decay's cult-favorite setting spray to a juicy lip plumper.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette — Bronze Seduction ($125; sephora.com): If you really want to wow someone, Pat McGrath is a high-end brand that creates what many would call the best eye shadows on the market. There's a reason that even at a steep price point, people still go crazy for the quality. This palette is essentially holiday perfection in 10 shades, and every detail, from the super luxurious case to the intricate design on the front, make this one of the most elegant beauty gifts someone could receive.
NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Ionic Facial Steamer ($36.95; amazon.com): Facial steaming has become the newest must-do in skin care, and luckily, one of the best facial steamers on the market is available for a great price on Amazon. Steamers essentially aim to make your skin care more effective — they're popular to use alongside purifying masks — and can also help to soften skin. And with a 4.5-star rating from over 2,500 reviews, this option is not only an affordable one, but a well-loved and effective one as well.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; nordstrom.com): To preface, spending nearly $400 on a hair dryer is pretty ridiculous. But if you know someone who blow dries her hair every day (and who appreciates luxury), giving the Dyson Supersonic is a sure way to her heart. It's light, quiet, fast and effective, truly delivering on everything you'd expect from a top-of-the-line beauty tool. The magnetic attachments are incredibly easy to use and the sleek design makes it comfortable to hold. Not only will you save a ton of time with this tool, blow drying your hair will become a luxurious and — dare we say it — enjoyable experience.
Origins Only Good Stuff Inside Set ($45; nordstrom.com): For the natural beauty lover, Origins is beloved for its use of organic skin care ingredients, 100% natural essential oils and dedication as a brand to more sustainable, eco-friendly packaging. This skin care essentials gift set comes with seven products (enough for a whole routine), making this the perfect gift for someone who just moved or needs to revamp an entire routine. You'll get full-sized versions of the brand's most popular products, from the GinZing Gel Moisturizer to the GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream, for just $45, which is a huge bargain considering the original price of the products is $92.
Stila All That Shimmers Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Set ($25; amazon.com): Stila's liquid eye shadows are easy to use and absolutely show-stopping. One of the most popular shades -— Kitten, a glittering pinky nude color — is available in this adorable set of minis, along with Starlight, a light champagne, and Vivid Smoky Quartz, a slightly darker brown espresso shade. Perfect for the person who enjoys all things sparkly, this set makes for a perfect gift or stocking stuffer.
Clear Acrylic Display Box ($45.99; amazon.com): Acrylic storage containers are one of the most popular (and aesthetically pleasing) ways to store and display your makeup collection. They're a little pricey, which makes them a perfect gift option for the person who already owns more makeup than she can use. This option on Amazon is highly popular, with a nearly 5-star rating from over 400 reviewers. If you're looking for a slightly smaller option, this Rotating Makeup Organizer ($25.99; amazon.com) is another beloved option.
Flexsafe Travel Safe ($69.95; amazon.com): If you're traveling with valuable items, it's better to play it safe than sorry. This lightweight safe attaches to the back of beach or picnic chairs via a combination lock.
2019 has ushered in expensive technology, but even as tech prices increase, we have seen some companies move toward value and affordability. Ahead, we break down the best tech for under $100, perfect for gift-giving and stocking stuffing.
All-New Kindle ($89.99; amazon.com): Amazon basically owns the e-reader market with the Kindle line of devices. The all-new Kindle features a 6-inch display, and you can turn pages (forward or backward) with a touch of your finger. It lacks the water-resistant design, but keeps the classic weeklong battery life, thanks to an e-ink display.
Sega Genesis Mini ($77.95; amazon.com): We liked the latest retro mini console (that's nostalgia-fueled) when it launched in September. It still holds strong. The Sega Genesis Mini gives you access to "Sonic Pinball," "Mega Man," "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Tetris," among many other titles. In fact, you get over 40 titles out of the box. Plus, Sega includes two controllers with long cords and an HDMI connector.
Casetify Custom Waterfall iPhone Case ($45; casetify.com): Personalized or custom products are always nice, and Casetify has an easy-to-use online case design that supports customs for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. It's a classic waterfall design, but you can pick the color of the flakes.
Bose SoundLink Micro ($99; amazon.com): This portable Bluetooth speaker just made the cut to be in this sub-$100 gift guide. It's an incredibly compact speaker that can pump out jams in a balanced fashion, a Bose strong point.
Animal Cable Protector ($8.99; amazon.com): Cables ripping, tearing or showing signs of age are never good. If you want to stick with the one included in the box, this 6-pack of cable protectors themed as animals is a fun way to keep them intact. And who wouldn't want a panda biting the bottom of your phone?
Beats X ($99.95; amazon.com): These aren't the newest earbuds from Beats by Dre, but Beats X still shine in quality and value. For starters, these feature the H1 Bluetooth chip for easy pairing across iOS and macOS devices. You also get up to eight hours of battery life, and they can quick charge with Beat's proprietary Fast Fuel technology. Don't worry about losing tiny buds since these are a cord and neckband.
Echo Wall Clock ($29.99; amazon.com): A wall clock with hands and real numbers that don't electronically switch might seem strange for 2019, but follow us for a moment. The Echo Wall Clock integrates with any Amazon Echo to not only automatically switch the clocks for daylight saving time (I know, it's an amazing feature), but it also becomes a visual representation for timers. And at just $30, it's a gift that won't break the bank.
Anker Wireless Charger ($15.99; amazon.com): A majority of iPhones and almost all Android phones pack in Qi-enabled wireless charging. Anker makes some of the best wireless chargers out there and this one supports Qi in a nice setup. You'll also score a cable. Plus, with this circular pad charging design, it won't have to stand up and face you if you place it on your nightstand.
'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' ($59.99: amazon.com): Similarly, we're approaching the end of the Skywalker Saga films, and "Jedi Fallen Order" provides us with one more new original story. It also fixes the slump of not so great story-driven single-player "Star Wars" games with an engaging story that feels at home within the universe.
Finding just the right holiday gift for your boss or coworkers can feel like a minefield. You want a gift that's thoughtful and professional, but not too pricey or personal. And that often leaves items — like candles or gift cards — that are either too boring or destined to be regifted. To help you strike just the right balance, we've gathered gift ideas that are thoughtful, professional and affordable.
Ban.do Big Plans Annual Planner ($28; bando.com): This is your team's year. Give your colleagues this fun planner, chock-full of bonus features like exclusive artwork, stickers, personality quizzes and notes of inspiration and gratitude to help them tackle 2020.
Osaka Glass Cold Brew Maker ($20.49; amazon.com): We all know that one person who's devoted to their cold brew, even when the temperatures plummet. With this surprisingly chic cold brew maker, just pour your coffee grinds into the stainless steel filter, fill the pitcher with water and set it in the communal refrigerator overnight. By morning you'll get to sip on your icy beverage without stopping at Starbucks.
Baggu Shopping Bag ($10; amazon.com): Schlepping your lunch or gym clothes can be a burden, but with this reusable, unrippable tote bag in adorable prints that include everything from daisies to apples to lox, it becomes downright enjoyable.
Wild & Wolf Table Tennis Set ($38; nordstrom.com): Turn any flat surface, including an office desk, into a bonafide table tennis setup with this handy set that comes with two paddles, pingpong balls and a grip vice net. Talk about a fun way to break up the workday or kick-start the team's in-office happy hours.
Zella Tech Gloves ($25; nordstrom.com): Every winter, we constantly ask ourselves a troubling question: Do we keep our gloves on and fingers warm or succumb to freezing temperatures in order to use our smartphone? Now you don't have to choose with this pair of cozy, touchscreen-friendly gloves.
