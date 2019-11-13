60+ best holiday gifts for everyone on your list

The holiday season is upon us, and there's no better time to start searching for the perfect gifts for all the important people in your life.
Whether it's someone who's made the past year memorable, a boss or coworker who makes your 9 to 5 a lot more enjoyable, your extended family or devoted best friend, giving a gift is one of the most simple, yet meaningful, ways to say thank you. But we know nailing down the right present isn't always a simple task.
To help, we've researched the best gifts for every person on your holiday shopping list. We have gift ideas for him, for her and the kids, too. We've also got presents for foodies and even those tough-to-shop-for folks. We'll update this page all season long, so be sure to check back. Here are our top holiday and Christmas gift ideas for 2019. Click through to see even more.
Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic ($148, nordstrom.com): When the temps drop, many women really want to put on a big ol' sweater, and you can't go wrong with this trending one. The oversized tunic's extra-wide mock neck is warm (but not constraining), while the stretchy, ribbed fabric makes it extra flattering. Available in eight colors, the sweater can be worn over leggings, tucked into jeans or even solo as a dress.
Nest Fragrances Classic Candle ($44; nordstrom.com): Candles might sound like the socks of home gifts, but remember when we said cashmere socks were the exception? Same goes for Nest candles. Luxurious with mellow scents, the candles come in sleek glass jars with matte stripes that will blend in on a bathroom counter or nightstand rather than stand out. And nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this is the brand to invest in. The hardest part is choosing between best-selling scents Bamboo, Moroccan Amber, Grapefruit and Ocean Mist & Sea Salt — and whether you splurge on the three-wick stunner.
Parachute Classic Bathrobe ($99, parachutehome.com): Here's something we're sure of: You can never go wrong with a sumptuous bathrobe, and this one from Parachute hits all the right notes. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, the unisex Classic comes in four colors and sizes and has two big front pockets, an oversized shawl collar and, most importantly, a super plush texture that will make her never want to take it off.
Tory Burch Gemini Link Wristlet ($128, toryburch.com): Perfect for the women who's always on the move, this coated canvas wristlet from Tory Burch is big enough to fit the necessities (iPhone, keys, credit cards, cash and lip balms), but small enough that it won't weigh her down. The best-seller bears both the iconic double-T logo and Tory's new Gemini link pattern, and it comes in seven colors, from bright and punchy to sleek and sedate.
Veja V-10 Sneaker ($150, nordstrom.com): You know what's never, ever going out of style? A classic white sneaker. And this one from certified B Corp brand Veja is not only Meghan Markle-approved, but also feels good. How so? The sneakers are truly eco-friendly, made from organic fair trade cotton, vegan leather, wild rubber from the Amazonian forest and recycled plastic bottles. The best part: The crisp, clean design will look great with everything from a dress to jeans and a button-down shirt.
Wishbeads Intention Bracelet ($58, uncommongoods.com): Nail two birds with one stone with this gift. First: The bead-and-brass combination is beautiful and totally on trend, with the stacked bracelets look that is de rigueur right now. But secondly — and more importantly — show her how thoughtful you are by tucking a sweet note inside the bracelet opening that she can keep forever, either in the bracelet or tucked away somewhere so she can write her own daily intention. (A set of perfect-sized sheets comes with each bracelet.)
Fossil Fiona E/W Crossbody ($88, fossil.com): In the world of structured totes and heavy hobos, just about every woman welcomes a crossbody bag. And this one from Fossil is slim enough to hold the essentials and nothing more, which any mom will tell you is a welcome respite! The hardest part is choosing which of the seven cute patterns she'll love most.
Baboon Backpack 22L ($89; baboontothemoon.com): Trendy, durable and highly coveted thanks to styles often being sold out, this adventure luggage brand is built to last. The vast array of colors offers something for every personality, and this particular backpack is deceptively roomy. The durable water-repellent coating, reinforced padded shoulder straps, and multiple compartments offer much-needed functionality that helps deliver on the brand's promise of surviving any adventure.
Wrinkle-Free Performance Flannel Shirt ($109; untuckit.com): A rising star in the men's fashion world, UnTuckit has taken its top performance styles and given them a flannel flair. Choose from five fits for a tailored look — all while appreciating the perfect length and style that encourage the wearer to keep his shirt untucked. What's not to love about that?
Allbirds Men's Wool Runners ($95; allbirds.com): The signature style of this highly coveted brand, these moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating wool runners are considered a must-have by any Allbirds fan (or soon-to-be fan). From the super soft and comfy feel to the machine washable option to its low-carbon footprint, this shoe is sure to impress owners and onlookers.
Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com): Get a little spicy with this gourmet hot sauce, which has more than 1,000 positive reviews. Featuring black truffle oil from northern Italy and organic agave nectar from Jalisco, Mexico, the smooth sauce is free of preservatives.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Facial Fuel Favorites Set ($48, originally $61; nordstrom.com): Forget the hotel toiletries; make sure he reaches for this top-notch, tried and true skin care. With this limited-edition set exclusive to Nordstrom, he can first refresh tired skin with the travel-sized energizing gel cleanser, then rehydrate with the moisturizer, and finally depuff any dark circles with the eye treatment, which is packed with vitamin B3.
NFL Uniform Money Clip ($95; uncommongoods.com): It's one thing to tolerate (er, appreciate) his team spirit; it's another to find a gift made from football uniforms actually used in games! The hand-cut material is sewn to eco-leather, and you can choose from nine popular NFL teams. This is truly a one-of-a-kind find that's worth cheering for.
Beer Caddy with Bottle Opener ($30; uncommongoods.com): This stylish canvas case is the drinking accessory he never knew he needed (but will never forget from now on). There's a removable six-pack separator, a steel bottle opener attached, and a strap for easy carrying. For an added touch of excitement, fill it with his favorite craft brews before you gift it!
Men's Santa Unicorn Christmas Sweater ($44.95; amazon.com): Turn "Ho, ho, ho!" into "Ha ha ha!" with this cheeky, festive sweater depicting Santa riding a unicorn (and in space, while holding a sword, no less). The Tipsy Elves brand is all about outrageous fun — which sounds like the perfect attitude for a rockin' holiday party.
GTX Duffel Bag ($98; mackweldon.com): Designed to be durable, the GTX duffel bag features water-resistant wax canvas, a sturdy and protective rubber bottom, and an anti-odor inner lining. Six interior pockets and a shoe compartment complete the functionality for all your guy's needs — gym, travel, whatever.
When it comes to the foodie in your life, give gifts that will make their time inventing new recipes, whipping up soufflés or hosting dinner parties even more enjoyable. From a fondue set to a molecular gastronomy kit, all of these gifts are *chef's kiss* perfect.
Ceramic Fondue Set ($89; food52.com): With so many retro products back in vogue (Polaroid cameras, analog record players, anything and everything Lisa Frank), it's no surprise that some nostalgic kitchen items, like the classic '70s fondue set, have recently become must-haves. Host a modern-day fondue party for friends and family with this complete set, which comes with a ceramic pot, burner, stainless steel base and four fondue prongs, so you can enjoy all that cheesy and chocolatey melted goodness.
ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide ($250; amazon.com): Want to know how professional chefs can make the perfect medium-rare steak without fail? The answer is sous vide, which can cook proteins (sealed in plastic) to absolute perfection in a temperature-controlled water bath.
Cookbook and iPad Stand ($25.50; amazon.com): For your friends and family, cookbooks are meant to stay in prime condition. After all, the best of them will be passed down. Help them stow their favorite recipes in a safe place while they meal prep with this handy stand.
Instant Pot DUO60 ($64.95, originally $99.95; walmart.com): When in doubt about what to gift your loved ones, go for the Instant Pot. This crowd-pleasing appliance replaces seven devices, plus it can cook entire meals with little effort on your part. It doesn't hurt that it's also one of the trendiest products you can have in your kitchen right now.
Isiler Pasta Maker ($37.95; amazon.com): Fresh pasta is just as much fun to make as it is to eat. Let your foodie friends and family members whip up fettuccine, spaghetti, lasagna and more at home with this affordable pasta maker.
Adding personalized or custom touches — whether it's monogrammed initials on a gorgeous piece of luggage or memorializing a meaningful place with a one-of-a-kind map — can turn a thoughtful gift into an extra special token of appreciation. And these unique ideas are bound to wow anyone on your gift list this holiday season.
Grafomap Custom Map (starting at $49; grafomap.com): Memorialize a special place with a Grafomap custom map. The service allows you to create a map of any city in the world and then tailor the final look and feel of the print with the colors, stickers, and descriptions and the zoomed-in or -out view of your choosing.
Homesick Candle ($29.95; amazon.com): If the people you hold closest to your heart are the farthest away this holiday, give them a candle that will help them feel a little less homesick. Homesick Candles come in a variety of countries, cities and states that will help them feel like they're home sweet home, even if they're far from it.
The children in our lives make the holidays magical. But sussing out what, exactly, to gift a baby or an energetic toddler feels slightly less magical. That's why we've culled the top presents for kids this season, so whether you're shopping for an infant, a 15-year-old, or any age in between, you'll want to check out what we've discovered.
AirHogs Zero Gravity Laser ($24.88; walmart.com): When he was little, did you tell him (again and again) to stop "driving" his cars on the wall? Then this toy will be a dream come true. Armed with the laser controller, your kid will have the car careening up walls and even across the ceiling. And no, it won't mar your paint.
Loog Mini Guitar ($79; amazon.com): With a three-string design, this first guitar made of real wood is a contender for the Rock & Roll Toy Hall of Fame. Nice extra: Flash cards to help preschoolers learn chords. Move over, Eric Clapton.
Wildluvs Juno My Baby Elephant ($77; amazon.com): This petite pachyderm — who seems, well, alive — is going to be at the top of a lot of wish lists this season. Her trunk responds in a half dozen ways to your child's touch. And her personality blossoms as she gets to know you.
Gund Pusheen Christmas Candy Cane ($25.99; amazon.com): Feline internet sensations abound but — Pusheen! The lackadaisical tabby who lives for her favorite food (all of them) is a legend in cute. Sweet catnip, if this holiday manifestation of the pleasantly plump puss doesn't deserve a spot among top gifts for tweens, we don't know what does.
Kodak Smile Instant Print Camera ($99.99; amazon.com): This editing- and sharing-optimized throwback camera will live up to its name, making your teen smile when she opens it. Snaps print on sticky-back paper, so they're easy to display around her room, show off on her binders, or turn into mementos for friends.
Whether you're a diehard Nintendo Switch fan, swear by the PS4, love Xbox or have a special spot in your heart for nostalgic consoles, there are games and consoles for everyone. Given the many titles that have dropped and all the new consoles that were brought to life in 2019, we've rounded up our favorite games, accessories and consoles.
Sega Genesis Mini ($78.96; amazon.com) This micro-console is a tiny version of the classic retro Genesis. It comes with with 42 preinstalled games and two controllers, and it can hook up to just about any TV with HDMI inputs.
Luigi's Mansion 3 ($59.99; amazon.com) Head into a spooky hotel with Mario's lankier, scaredy-cat brother Luigi and get to bustin' ghosts with the new and improved Poltergust model, which can trap all the pesky ghosts floating around inside.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($59.99; amazon.com) It's a flashy, action-packed third-person adventure with puzzles, lightsaber combat, and plenty of other awesome "Star Wars" set pieces that any fan of the movies will enjoy.
Nintendo Switch Lite ($199.99; amazon.com) This is the smaller, more portable option of the console/handheld hybrid. It's more affordable than the original Switch model and, most importantly, it also has far better battery life.
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Keyboard ($129.99; amazon.com) This keyboard can withstand their long gaming hours while giving them fun, colored key lighting and satisfyingly click keys.
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset ($49.99; amazon.com) This affordable and reliable SteelSeries model is a great gift, especially since it works with PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android. It features comfortable ear cups, a steel-reinforced headband for lasting durability, and a ClearCast noise canceling microphone.
Red Dead Redemption II ($39.96; amazon.com) It's a prequel to the original Red Dead Redemption, which debuted the previous console generation, and it expands and improves upon the first game in nearly every way. Plus, it features a completely free online portion that opens up an astounding amount of content after the story is complete.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($57.16; amazon.com) The latest entry in the Call of Duty series is by far the most cinematic one yet, and it brings that classic flair that the other blockbuster titles have included as well.
Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse ($149.99; amazon.com) With a lengthy battery life, powerful sensors, and light-as-a-feather build that still manages to feel substantial, it may be Razer's best wireless mouse yet.