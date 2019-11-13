30 best gifts for your favorite traveler

We've all got that one person in our lives who's busy booking their next vacation even though they were just on one two weeks ago, who's never not forwarding you emails about super-cheap airfare, and who's more concerned about renewing their passport on time than their lease. Luckily for these globetrotters, there are plenty of great, innovative gifts out there tailor-made to fit their world-traveling needs.

To help you find just the right one, we've rounded up the best gifts for the travelers on your list, from chic jet-setters to hardcore adventurers. (And for everyone else, we've got great gift ideas for him, gifts for her, gifts for kids and Oprah-approved gifts, too.) From a blanket that fits in your pocket to a TSA-approved shampoo bar to a scarf that doubles as a purse, your favorite traveler will love one—or several—of these gifts.

Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Short Down Jacket ($59.97; amazon.com)

A surprisingly warm, ridiculously lightweight jacket that stuffs into its own carrying case and comes in nine colors. Really, what more could you want?

Matador Pocket packable blanket ($29.99; amazon.com)

In case of an impromptu picnic or an extra-long chilly airplane ride, he'll want to pack this tiny yet sturdy blanket that folds up small enough to literally fit into a pocket.

Anker PowerCore 10000 mAh portable charger ($25.99; amazon.com)

Don't let your globetrotting friend get stuck in a remote location and then realize her phone is at 1%. This portable charger is a must-have for long days away from an outlet. (Check out more of our favorite battery packs here.)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's latest Kindle e-reader model is waterproof, making it the perfect companion for everything from long layovers to lazy days at the beach.

Rosetta Stone ($209.30, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Let's face it: It's always a good idea to know some basic phrases wherever you're heading. This language-learning software will get the traveler on the road to speaking like a native.

TravelWise Packing Cubes, 5-Piece Set ($17.99; amazon.com)

This set of five packing cubes in various sizes will help him stay organized — and finally get him to stop digging through his entire suitcase every time he needs something.

Cabeau Evolution Neck Pillow ($39.99; amazon.com)

A sluggish train, car or bus ride is instantly improved with the addition of a luxe neck pillow like this one, which features 360-degree head and neck support and a washable cover. (For more options, check out our roundup of the most innovative travel pillows.)

Venture Pal Packable Daypack ($20.99; amazon.com)

Made of high-quality material that's both tear- and water-resistant, this colorful, lightweight pack is essential for day trips or carting all those souvenirs back home.

Mzoo Contoured Eyemask and Earplug Set ($15.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

This top-rated mask that won't squish her eyes — and might actually help her sleep on the plane for once.

Boacay Premium Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag ($18.98; amazon.com)

For those who pack ultra-light, this hanging toiletry bag can fit all your must-have toiletries. (Need more space, or weight not an issue? Check out L.L. Bean's best-selling toiletry organizer.)

TravelSnugs LiquiSnugs Leakproof Travel Bottles, Set of 3 ($12.95; amazon.com)

Small enough to get through security and sturdy enough to ensure shampoo doesn't explode all over his backpack, these three travel bottles are as essential as a passport.

Lumintrail TSA-Approved Luggage Lock With Cable ($9.99; amazon.com)

Upgrade that old-school luggage lock with this one, which actually secures luggage to other objects, so no one can walk away with it.

4Monster Microfiber Travel Towel ($9.99 to $15.99; amazon.com)

A lightweight, quick dry towel can be perfect for everything from the gym to the beach to the hotel pool.

Hydro Flask 21-ounce steel water bottle ($32.95; hydroflask.com)

This steel water bottle keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours. (Check out our review of the Hydro Flask here!)

Pop Fashion Infinity Scarf with Zipper Pocket ($12.99; amazon.com)

This sneaky scarf helps her stay warm, look cute and keep her valuables safe.

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer ($17.99; amazon.com)

If you're shopping for someone who takes travel tech seriously, this compact case keeps cords and cables from getting tangled.

GDTK Leather RFID Passport Case ($6.99; amazon.com)

His most important travel accessory may deserve a stylish upgrade of its own. This passport case doubles as a wallet, so all his documents can be protected and close at hand at all times. (Be sure to check out all our picks for safer travel here!)

Newvanga Universal Travel Adapter ($11.99; amazon.com)

Because no matter what that outlet looks like, we know that it's important to keep all those gadgets charged. With this unusually budget-friendly adapter, they can.

Aukey Ora Camera Lens Attachment ($29.99; amazon.com)

A clip-on camera lens can take smartphone travel photos to the next level.

Flexsafe Travel Safe ($69.95; amazon.com)

If you're traveling with valuable items, it's better to play it safe than sorry. This lightweight safe attaches to the back of beach or picnic chairs via a combination lock.

Moleskine Classic notebook ($16.37; amazon.com)

What's a vacation if the traveler doesn't have time to unplug and reflect a little bit without relying on a phone? This classic notebook ensures just that.

Petzl Tikkina Headlamp ($20.99; amazon.com)

Perfect for hiking and camping — or for when you need to pack up early and don't want to wake up everyone else in the room — a headlamp like this one can be your secret weapon.

Nano Pure Next Generation Hand Sanitizer & 24-Hour Skin Protectant Spray ($6.99; amazon.com)

Because getting sick on the road can ruin a trip, save space in your bag for a little hand sanitizer.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($17.47; amazon.com)

This innovative water filter removes 99.9% of waterborne bacteria and protozoan parasites — because, again, getting sick on the road is no fun.

UE Wonderboom 2 ($69.99, originally $179.99; bestbuy.com)

For hikes or picnics in the park, try a top-rated Bluetooth speaker that's water-resistant, has a 100-foot wireless range, and can play tunes for up to 15 hours. And it's on sale for way less than half the original price.

Ethique Solid Shampoo Bar ($16; amazon.com)

An eco-friendly solid shampoo bar is good for the planet — and won't get taken away by security. (Want more TSA-approved products? Check out our round up of flight-friendly gear.)

Bagsmart travel jewelry organizer ($19.99; amazon.com)

This jewelry organizer will keep delicate necklaces from getting tangled and finally save her from losing half of every single pair of earrings. It's compact and folds flat for easy storage.

Tile Mate 2020 ($24.99; amazon.com)

This tiny tracker could be a real life-saver while on the go, as it can track the location of his keys, wallet, phone and more.

Yogo Ultralight Travel Yoga Mat (starting at $64.95; thegrommet.com)

Again, it really isn't much of a vacation if you can't squeeze in some chill time. Packing a compact, foldable mat ensures you stay Zen on the go.

Vumos Silk Sleeping Bag Liner ($19.99; amazon.com)

Just because you're sleeping in a sleeping bag doesn't mean you have to sacrifice a good night's sleep. Just slip in this silk liner and suddenly those camping trips will be a lot more luxe.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.