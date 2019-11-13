Take advantage of big discounts on the newly discontinued 15-inch MacBook Pro

Apple has unveiled the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, and consequently, the 15-inch MacBook Pro has been discontinued. Since the new 16-inch model is now available, authorized resellers such as Amazon and B&H Photo Video are offering major discounts on the 15-inch version.

At Amazon, the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor, Radeon Pro 555x Graphics, 16 GBs of RAM and 256 GB of storage comes to $2,099.99. That's a savings of $299.01, down from the usual $2,399 price. Meanwhile, the 15-inch with an 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor, Radeon Pro 560x graphics, 16 GBs of RAM and 512 GB of storage is just $2,499.99. Again, that's $299.01 off its usual $2,799 price tag. Both models are up for grabs in space gray or silver.

B&H Photo Video is offering the 15-inch MacBook Pro with an 8-Core 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 Processor, AMD Radeon Pro 560X, 512 GB of storage, 16 GB of RAM in space gray at $2,349, a savings of $450. Or for $2,699, pick up that same model with an 8-Core 2.4GHz Intel Core i9 processor—$300 off its $2,999 price tag. There are also varying degrees of savings if you opt for a model with a different graphics card, but those are extremely low in stock.

Similarly, Expercom, an authorized Apple reseller, is offering discounts on two 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The 6-core 2.6GHz Intel Core i7, Radeon Pro 555X Graphics, 16 GBs of RAM and 512 GB of storage is $2,0999, down from $2,399, while the 8-core 2.3GHz Intel Core i9, Radeon Pro 560X, 16 GBs of RAM and 512 GB of storage is $2,299, down from $2,799.

Keep in mind that since the 15-inch is no longer in production, these laptops will likely sell out fast. For more great deals on Apple and other top tech brands, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.