(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Analysis: The most important moments of the first day of public impeachment hearings on the inquiry into President Trump.

-- The top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, told Congress in new testimony that he was told Trump cared more about an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden than he did about Ukraine.

-- CNN's Jane Carr and Laura Juncadella invited readers to share their personal experiences on coping with the political division of the Trump era.