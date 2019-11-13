(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- Analysis: The most important moments of the first day of public impeachment hearings on the inquiry into President Trump.
-- The top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, told Congress in new testimony that he was told Trump cared more about an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden than he did about Ukraine.
-- Two people in China are being treated for the Black Death plague, which is remembered as one of the deadliest epidemics in history.
-- CNN's Jane Carr and Laura Juncadella invited readers to share their personal experiences on coping with the political division of the Trump era.
-- A 4-year-old's caretaker said she fell out of a window, but medical examiners found evidence of long-term abuse, prosecutors allege.
-- Three fraternity-related deaths in less than a week have brought serious examination of Greek Life at campuses across the country.
-- A day after the Disney+ launch, collectors and enthusiasts now have a chance to get their hands on decades of Disney mementos dating back to the 1950s.
-- Bug populations across the world have declined, leaving many wondering what people can do to help insects recover.