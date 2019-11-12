The Curiosity rover detects oxygen behaving strangely on Mars

Photos: The best moments on Mars

NASA has been exploring Mars since 1965. Here are some of the best moments captured by Mars missions over the years.



This perspective of Mars' Valles Marineris hemisphere from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.