Daryl Van Schouwen/AP Snow falls at Chicago's O'Hare Airport on Monday, November 11.

A blast of Arctic air is sweeping the eastern two-thirds of the United States this week, causing millions of people to bundle up much earlier than usual.

About 70% of the US population is expected to see temperatures at or below freezing by Wednesday morning, and hundreds of records are expected to fall with temperatures generally 20 to 40 degrees below normal.