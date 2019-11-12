Washington State University student's death at fraternity house might be alcohol-related, police say

(CNN)The death of a Washington State University student Tuesday morning at a fraternity house might be alcohol-related, police in Pullman said.
Police officers and fire department medics went to Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house to treat a 19-year-old fraternity member who appeared to be unconscious and not breathing, police officials said in a news release.
Fraternity members performed CPR until medics arrived, police said, but the student had died.
Authorities did not release the name of the student.
A preliminary investigation indicates the death may be alcohol-related, according to the news release.
The Whitman County Coroner will determine the official manner and cause of death, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
There have been other events this week involving fraternities.
San Diego State University student Dylan Hernandez died Sunday following an incident at a fraternity event last week. After the teenager was hospitalized, 14 fraternities were suspended by the university.
It is unclear what exactly happened at the fraternity event was or how Hernandez was injured.
On Monday, a male student was found dead in his room at the Greek Leadership Village at Arizona State University, according to a statement from school officials.
Police are investigating and foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the statement, but officials have not released how the student died.