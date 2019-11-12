Washington State University student's death at fraternity house might be alcohol-related, police say

(CNN) The death of a Washington State University student Tuesday morning at a fraternity house might be alcohol-related, police in Pullman said.

Police officers and fire department medics went to Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house to treat a 19-year-old fraternity member who appeared to be unconscious and not breathing, police officials said in a news release.

Fraternity members performed CPR until medics arrived, police said, but the student had died.

Authorities did not release the name of the student.

A preliminary investigation indicates the death may be alcohol-related, according to the news release.

