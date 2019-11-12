A San Diego State University student died after a fraternity event. The university suspended 14 fraternities

(CNN) A San Diego State University student died after attending a fraternity event, the university president said Monday.

Dylan Hernandez, 19, was hospitalized Thursday, the morning after the fraternity event, the university announced. A day later, president Adela de la Torre suspended 14 fraternities under the Interfraternity Council (IFC). She also said police had uncovered information that "a fraternity was involved in possible misconduct."

"As a mother, nothing can replace the profound loss of a child, and the devastating heartbreak the family and their loved ones are experiencing," de la Torre said in a statement.

A student told CNN affiliate KGTV Hernandez had fallen off his bunkbed that night but seemed to be asleep, so his friends helped him back to bed. In the morning, he was foaming at the mouth, the student told the news station.

Hernandez was "pulseless and apneic" when he was found by his roommate that morning, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said.

