(CNN) Quilty the cat, welcome to the resistance.

This wily 6-year-old rescue cat has become the newest darling of the internet thanks to his mutinous attempts to free himself and the rest of his cat brethren from the cushy confines of the Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Houston, Texas

A set of very angry photos of Quilty serving time for his crimes have caught fire online, an important reminder that cats are lawless creatures who can and will betray us the moment they feel it necessary.

"Quilty can be a little difficult," said Jennifer Hopkins, the communications lead at Friends for Life.

For the last few months, Quilty has been a resident of the "cat integration" space in the shelter's cat room. Hopkins says that after he arrived, the door to the cat room kept mysteriously opening.

