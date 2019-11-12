Navy SEAL rejected by FDNY because of his age now has a chance to join

(CNN) A Navy SEAL rejected by the Fire Department of New York because of his age will now get the chance to join its ranks, thanks to a new measure passed by state lawmakers.

Shaun Donovan -- a 38-year-old active Navy SEAL who was turned down by the FDNY earlier this year -- will receive an offer from the department, according to Jim Long, its director of public information.

Under the FDNY's policy at the time Donovan applied, military veterans were able to deduct up to six years off their current age to meet the age requirement of 29, depending on how long they had served. The department rejected Donovan because he was about six months older than the maximum age allowed when he applied in 2017.

The bill that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed on Monday allows veterans to deduct up to seven years of military service from their age at the time of their application for public service positions.

"He'll be presented with an offer due to his performance on the written and physical exams," Long told CNN. "If he accepts, he'll have to go through the next steps, which include a background check, medical, physical and psychological testing as well."

