Human remains have been found in the search for a missing 5-year-old Florida girl, police say

(CNN) Human remains have been found in the search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, who was reported missing in Florida last week, the Demopolis Police Department in Alabama said Tuesday.

"The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search for missing Taylor Rose Williams confirmed that search teams uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Alabama," the police department said in a Facebook post . "Victim identification is pending."

The post said authorities were awaiting the completion of forensics tests. "Operational efforts will now shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene," police said.

The search for Taylor had expanded beyond Florida into Alabama this week.

Taylor has been missing since November 6, when an Amber Alert was issued. Law enforcement officials were asking anyone who saw Taylor or her mother between Jacksonville, Florida, and Alabama to come forward, said Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams in a news conference Monday.

Read More