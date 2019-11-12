He spent more than four years in solitary confinement. Now Indiana will pay him $425,000

(CNN) For more than four years, Jay Vermillion said, the unit where he was held in an Indiana state prison was essentially "cold storage."

In a federal complaint, Vermillion said that starting in 2009, he was housed in isolation for 23 to 24 hours a day at the Westville Correctional Facility. There, Vermillion said, he was subject to extreme cold, constant strobe-lighting and mace fumes, among other conditions.

Vermillion said correction officers found him guilty of trafficking and placed him in "punitive segregation" while he was serving a sentence at the Indiana State Prison. Soon after, he alleged, he was moved to solitary confinement at another facility without notice, an explanation or a chance to make a case against it.

Vermillion alleged in the complaint that an official at the Indiana State Prison sentenced him to a year of disciplinary segregation, despite the law.

Read More