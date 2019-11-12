Hillary Clinton says she wants to hug Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over media coverage

London (CNN) Former 2016 US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has spoken out in support of the Duchess of Sussex over the way the royal has been treated in the UK.

Race and gender are "absolutely" a factor, Clinton said during an interview with the BBC on Tuesday.

Meghan Markle recently said she struggled to deal with the repercussions of being a new mother in the spotlight and together with her husband is suing a British newspaper for releasing an edited version of a private letter she sent to her father.

Clinton said "race was clearly an element" in some of the comments Meghan has received on social media.

"To think that some of your -- what we would call mainstream -- media actually allowed that to be printed in their pages, or amplified, was heartbreaking and wrong," Clinton said in a joint interview on BBC Radio 5 Live alongside her daughter Chelsea.

