Islamic Jihad leader killed in Israeli air strike

Jerusalem (CNN) A senior commander of Gaza Strip militant group Islamic Jihad has been killed in an Israeli air strike, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Prime Minister's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

And, in Damascus, Syria says another Israeli air strike killed at least two people including the son of Islamic Jihad leader, Akram al-Ajouri.

The moves clearly ignite tension along the Israel-Gaza border. Baha Abu al-Ata was killed in the overnight strike on a house in Shajaiyah, in Gaza City. His wife Asma Abu Al-Ata was also killed, while seven others -- including children -- were injured, Palestinian Ministry of Health officials said.

Mourners carry the body of Baha Abu Al-Ata during his funeral in Gaza City on November 12.

Abu al-Ata was responsible for rocket fire from Gaza in recent months, the Prime Minister's Office said shortly after the strike, as well as planning numerous other attacks against Israel.

"Abu al-Ata was promoting preparations to commit immediate terror attacks in various ways towards Israeli civilian and IDF troops during the recent few days," an IDF statement said. "Al-Ata trained terror squads for infiltration and sniper attacks, drone launching and rocket fire to different distances."

