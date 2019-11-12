How to stop throwing away your veggies and fruit

Photos: Trendy 'ugly' vegetables also good for you

No, that's not the guts of an animal you're looking at; it's actually fermented Nappa cabbage. A traditional Korean dish, kimchi often has a spicy, sour taste, probably because it's been fermented underground in jars for months. It's an acquired taste for most, but Koreans eat one of the hundreds of varieties at every meal and therefore take advantage of kimchi's many antioxidants, vitamins and phytochemicals.