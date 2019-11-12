Seattle Children's Hospital has again shut down operating rooms due to mold problems

(CNN) Operating rooms and other areas at Seattle Children's Hospital were shut down for the second time this year due to mold problems, according to the hospital.

In a statement, the hospital said routine air tests revealed Aspergillus contamination Sunday "in three of our operating rooms and two procedural areas."

Aspergillus is a common mold that most people breathe without getting sick but that poses a greater risk to those with weakened immune systems or lung disease, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health problems can include allergic reactions, lung infections and other organ infections.

"The rooms in which Aspergillus was detected have been closed and out of an abundance of caution, we are only performing emergent surgeries in the operating rooms that have advanced in-room filtration," the hospital said of the latest contamination. "Some surgical cases may be postponed or diverted to other local hospitals."