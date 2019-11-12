Roman Polanski disputes rape allegation from former French actress

Paris (CNN) A French photographer and former actress has accused Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski of violently raping her in the 1970s when she was 18.

In an open letter published by French newspaper Le Parisien last week, Valentine Monnier, who is now 62, described the alleged rape and assault she said happened at Polanski's chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Gstaad in 1975.

Monnier claimed Polanski violently raped her. "I thought I was going to die," Monnier writes in Le Parisien.

Le Parisien spoke with Monnier's boyfriend at the time, as well as some of her friends and family, who confirmed she told them about it.

Polanski disputed all of Monnier's allegations, "in the strongest terms," according to his lawyer, Hervé Témime.

Read More