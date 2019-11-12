Plugable's latest external hard drives puts the emphasis on speed

The Thunderbolt 3 External SSD was just announced by Plugable, and it's immediately getting a price markdown on Amazon.

The 1TB version is $249 (normally $299) and the 2TB version goes for $399 (normally $499).

Not only do these boast ample amounts of storage, but both have fast read and write speeds, clocking in at 2400MB/s and 1800MB/s, respectively. Content creators and gamers alike will love these speeds. It should even allow you to run games or edit video files directly from the drive itself.

The light aluminum body provides both protection and heat dispersal, and at just larger than a smartphone, these are highly portable. The aluminum casing should match some high-end laptops on the market like the Surface Laptop 3. Thunderbolt 3 External SSDs are compatible with PC, Mac and Linux. You get a three-year limited warranty with your purchase.

These latest SSDs from Plugable surpass the more affordable SanDisk Extreme (a 1TB is $149.99 on Amazon, down from $178.95) but fall behind Samsung's more expensive X5 (a 1TB for $399.99, down from $699.99) in terms of the specifications.

There are also cheaper alternatives out there, but you'll give up some speed. Western Digital has a 1TB HD on Amazon for just $48.95, and Samsung's 1TB T5 SSD is tiny and just $189.99, originally $199.99.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.