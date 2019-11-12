The best styles to shop from Nordstrom's Fall Sale

Nordstrom is kicking off the holiday season in the best way possible — by slashing prices on thousands of items. Whether you're looking to start crossing gifts off of your holiday shopping list or just want to treat yourself to a few new stylish items, you're going to find some amazing deals.

Now through November 17, shoppers can score up to 40% off a huge selection of items, including apparel, accessories, shoes and more for men, women and kids. And some of Nordstrom's most beloved brand names, such as Nike, Ugg, Tory Burch, Eileen Fisher, Kate Spade and Levi's, are included in the sale.

With so many items to choose from, figuring out where to start can be a bit overwhelming. That's why we've picked 30 of our favorite fashions for men and women to help jump-start your shopping cart. So scroll down to peruse our top picks under $150, and shop more must-haves from the Nordstrom Fall Sale. Just don't waste any time in adding your favorite items to your shopping cart; sizes and styles are already selling out fast.

Women's Styles

Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover ($49.90, originally $78; nordstrom.com)

A cozy fleece pullover to layer under coats or wear alone for a sporty winter look.

Sam Edelman Winona Bootie ($99.90, originally starting at $159.95; nordstrom.com)

Snakeskin is the new neutral this season. These booties are a great way to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe.

Chelsea28 Turtleneck Sweater ($47.40, originally $79; nordstrom.com)

Available in six colors, this basic turtleneck is a wardrobe staple as the weather turns colder.

Gibson Cozy Fleece Convertible Neck Sweater ($41.90, originally $64; nordstrom.com)

Wear this convertible sweater as a cowl neck for the office or off the shoulder for a night out.

Lele Sadoughi Circle Hoop Earrings ($43.98, originally $88; nordstrom.com)

A pair of statement earrings to dress up any outfit this holiday season.

Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat ($37.90, originally $58; nordstrom.com)

A timeless peacoat that's sure to be on rotation in your cold-weather wardrobe for years to come.

Halogen Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan ($133.33, originally $199; nordstrom.com)

Nothing is cozier than a luxurious cashmere cardigan, especially at such an unbeatable price.

Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Skinny Ponte Pants ($44.90, originally $68; nordstrom.com)

These ponte pants are soft and comfortable. Plus, they mold to your shape, have a waistband with interior control, and feature booty-lift construction for the perfect fit.

Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boots ($99.90, originally $149.95; nordstrom.com)

Everyone needs a good pair of rain boots, and these classic Hunter Boots are sleek, chic and timeless.

Levi's 721 Ripped High-Waist Skinny Jeans ($68.60, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

These distressed Levi's jeans are high-waisted for a flattering fit that makes your legs look longer and provides support in all the right places.

Nordstrom Cashmere-Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves ($74.25, originally $99; nordstrom.com)

You'll never have to remove your gloves to use your phone in the cold again, thanks to these cashmere-lined leather touchscreen gloves.

Topshop Utility Midi Shirtdress ($42.49, originally $85; nordstrom.com)

A versatile and stylish shirtdress that transcends seasons is always worth adding to your shopping cart.

Madewell Viola Floral Ruffle Top ($65.98, originally $110; nordstrom.com)

This pansy-printed top has gorgeous ruffled sleeves and a peplum hem that's both flattering and feminine.

Men's Styles

Champion Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie ($35.98, originally $60; nordstrom.com)

Add a sporty pop of color to your wardrobe with this cozy Champion hoodie.

Vans Sk8-Hi Sneaker ($41.96, originally $69.95; nordstrom.com)

These classic Vans sneakers get the retro punk-rock treatment in all-black suede and leather.

Adidas Originals Santiago II Duffel Bag ($26.98, originally $45; nordstrom.com)

This spacious duffel bag can be used for the gym or travel.

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Slim Fit T-Shirt ($29.62, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

Stock up on Calvin Klein's slim fit T-shirts with this three-pack deal.

BP. x Alex Costa Sunglasses ($14.98, originally $25; nordstrom.com)

A cool pair of vintage-inspired sunglasses will go with everything in your wardrobe.

1901 Bermuda Penny Loafer ($60.26, originally $89.95; nordstrom.com)

These luxe suede penny loafers only look expensive.

Madewell Slim Jeans ($76.80, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

Madewell is known for its great-fitting denim, and these slim-style men's jeans are no exception.

Zachary Prell Higgins Quarter Zip Sweater ($100.80, originally $168; nordstrom.com)

Here's a soft Italian cotton and cashmere sweater that's luxurious without the luxurious price tag.

Champion Century Collection Jogger Pants (starting at $35.98, originally $60; nordstrom.com)

Update your jogger collection with a comfortable pair from Champion for under $40.

Cole Haan ZeroGrand All-Day Trainer Sneaker ($139.90, originally $220; nordstrom.com)

These vintage-inspired sneakers are not only sleek and stylish, but also provide arch support for maximum comfort.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.