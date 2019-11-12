Save on Cole Haan shoes with Amazon's one-day sale

Take the first step toward the shoe collection of your dreams with Amazon's one-day sale on several Cole Haan styles. Over a dozen pairs for men and women are up for grabs in the Gold Box right now.

For those who have yet to set foot into the world of Cole Haan, the brand is known for high quality footwear that looks sophisticated and feels comfortable enough to wear from the streets, to the office, and even to the gym in some cases.

Today, guys can snag the classic Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker, featuring a handsome tan leather upper, for as low as $48.29 (originally $90; amazon.com), or the highly breathable, knit Grandpro Runner Stitchlite Sneaker starting at $62.96 (originally $140; amazon.com). Meanwhile, the transitional Women's Zerogrand All-Day Trainer is down to $54.95 (originally $150; amazon.com). (Pricing varies by size.)

These styles are selling out quickly, so if you want to ensure you've got some discounted Cole Haan on your feet in the near future, speed walk over to this sale ASAP.

