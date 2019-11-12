cnn
You can already save on the Echo Show 8, and it hasn't even been released yet

Jacob Krol, CNN Underscored
Tue November 12, 2019

The Echo Show 8 doesn't launch until November 21, but Amazon is already discounting it. You can save $30 on the latest smart display and score one for just $99.99. Even better, this discount also applies to two bundles — a Show 8 with a Show 5, or a Show 8 with a Ring Indoor Camera. As you'd expect, all of these are Prime shipping eligible. So let's break it down.

  • Echo Show 8 ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)
  • Echo Show 8 with Echo Show 5 ($169.98, originally $219.98; amazon.com)
  • Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera ($159.98, originally $189.98; amazon.com)

These three choices represent some big savings and give you the opportunity to start an Alexa smart home or to expand on your existing setup and even add a security camera to the mix. The discount applies to both colors, charcoal and sandstone.

The Echo Show 8 is the middle smart display in the Show lineup. It's larger than the Echo Show 5, with an 8-inch display, and keeps the privacy-focused features around the camera: There's a physical slider that can go in front of the camera lens, plus the microphones and camera can be electronically disconnected with the tap of a button.

You also get the full power of Alexa via her voice, broadcast on a decent speaker and on the 8-inch display. The Show 8 can show you a live view of a Ring Indoor Camera and works great with the Ring Video Doorbell 2 so you can see who is at the door.

It's rare to see a discount before the product is even released, and $30 off not only makes the Echo Show 8 more affordable at $99.99, but it's the lowest we've seen it. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the Echo Show 5 is down to $79.99 from $89.99, but we suggest pairing it with a smart plug — $89.99 for both on Amazon, down from $112.97.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.