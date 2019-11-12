Amazon has revealed the best books of 2019—and they're all on sale

Amazon editors have been reading up about new releases in books all year long, and now they're ready to reveal their front-runners. Amazon's Top Books of 2019 list has arrived, and—bonus—nearly all the picks are currently on sale, so you have no excuse not to start flipping through your favorites.

Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale sequel, The Testaments ($16.49, originally $28.95; amazon.com), snagged the spot of honor atop the annual list. This novel takes place 15 years after the events of the first book, which has since been adapted into a hit TV series. Since its release in September, The Testaments has topped the New York Times bestseller list and won the prestigious Booker Prize for Fiction.

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead ($13.59, originally $24.95; amazon.com), second place on the list, is a follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize, and National Book Award-winning The Underground Railroad set in segregated Tallahassee at the start of the Civil Rights movement. Meanwhile, the memoir Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me by Adrienne Brodeur ($16.29, originally $27; amazon.com), at number three on the list, recounts the tale of the author's role in her mother's extramarital affair and the impact that her involvement inevitably had on their mother-daughter relationship and the rest of her life.

Other notable honorees include Eat, Pray, Love author Elizabeth Gilbert's newest novel, City of Girls ($14.69, originally $28; amazon.com), George Takei's graphic memoir They Called Us Enemy ($11.59, originally $19.99; amazon.com), and Ta-Nehisi Coates' The Water Dancer ($16.80, originally $28; amazon.com), an Oprah's Book Club pick.

Here are the top 20 picks, though true bibliophiles will check out the Amazon editors' full list of 100 selections:

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood ($16.49, originally $28.95; amazon.com)

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead ($13.59, originally $24.95; amazon.com)

Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me by Adrienne Brodeur ($16.29, originally $27; amazon.com)

Quichotte by Salman Rushdie ($21.87, originally $28; amazon.com)

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern ($17.63, originally $28.95; amazon.com)

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber by Mike Isaac ($18.50, originally $27.95; amazon.com)

City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert ($14.69, originally $28; amazon.com)

They Called Us Enemy by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott; illustrations by Harmony Becker ($11.59, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides ($13.49, originally $26.99; amazon.com)

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb ($13.99, originally $28; amazon.com)

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett ($16.79, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson ($15.69, originally $26; amazon.com)

Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane ($13.59, originally $27; amazon.com)

The World That We Knew by Alice Hoffman ($16.79, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong ($14.88, originally $26; amazon.com)

I Will Never See the World Again: The Memoir of an Imprisoned Writer by Ahmet Altan ($11.59, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates ($16.80, originally $28; amazon.com)

Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo ($16.79, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo ($16.29, originally $27; amazon.com)

Things We Didn't Talk About When I Was a Girl: A Memoir by Jeannie Vanasco ($24.65, originally $25.95; amazon.com)

