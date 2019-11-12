Amazon's picks for best books of 2019 are out and on sale

Amazon editors have been reading up about new book releases all year long, and now they're ready to reveal their front-runners. Amazon's Top Books of 2019 list has arrived, and — bonus — nearly all the picks are currently on sale, so you have no excuse not to start flipping through your favorites.

Margaret Atwood's "Handmaid's Tale" sequel, "The Testaments" ($16.49, originally $28.95; amazon.com), snagged the spot of honor atop the annual list. This novel takes place 15 years after the events of the first book, which has since been adapted into a hit TV series. Since its release in September, "The Testaments" has topped the New York Times best-seller list and won the prestigious Booker Prize for Fiction.

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead ($13.59, originally $24.95; amazon.com), second place on the list, is a followup to the Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning "The Underground Railroad." It's set in segregated Tallahassee, Florida, at the start of the civil rights movement.

Meanwhile, the memoir "Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me" by Adrienne Brodeur ($16.29, originally $27; amazon.com), at No. 3 on the list, recounts the tale of the author's role in her mother's extramarital affair and the impact that her involvement inevitably had on their mother-daughter relationship and the rest of her life.

Other notable honorees include the newest novel from "Eat, Pray, Love" author Elizabeth Gilbert, "City of Girls" ($14.69, originally $28; amazon.com); George Takei's graphic memoir "They Called Us Enemy" ($11.59, originally $19.99; amazon.com); and Ta-Nehisi Coates' "The Water Dancer" ($16.80, originally $28; amazon.com), an Oprah's Book Club pick.

Here are the top 20 picks, though true bibliophiles will check out the Amazon editors' full list of 100 selections:

"Quichotte" by Salman Rushdie ($21.87, originally $28; amazon.com)

"The Starless Sea" by Erin Morgenstern ($17.63, originally $28.95; amazon.com)

"Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" by Mike Isaac ($18.50, originally $27.95; amazon.com)

"City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert ($14.69, originally $28; amazon.com)

"They Called Us Enemy" by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott; illustrations by Harmony Becker ($11.59, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

"The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides ($13.49, originally $26.99; amazon.com)

"Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed" by Lori Gottlieb ($13.99, originally $28; amazon.com)

"The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett ($16.79, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

"Red at the Bone" by Jacqueline Woodson ($15.69, originally $26; amazon.com)

"Ask Again, Yes" by Mary Beth Keane ($13.59, originally $27; amazon.com)

"The World That We Knew" by Alice Hoffman ($16.79, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

"On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong ($14.88, originally $26; amazon.com)

"I Will Never See the World Again: The Memoir of an Imprisoned Writer" by Ahmet Altan ($11.59, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

"The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates ($16.80, originally $28; amazon.com)

"Ninth House" by Leigh Bardugo ($16.79, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

"Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo ($16.29, originally $27; amazon.com)

"Things We Didn't Talk About When I Was a Girl: A Memoir" by Jeannie Vanasco ($24.65, originally $25.95; amazon.com)

