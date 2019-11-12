(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney no longer plans to sue in federal court over his House subpoena in the impeachment probe.
-- The Supreme Court won't stop a lawsuit brought by Sandy Hook victims' families against the manufacturer of the semi-automatic rifle that was used in the 2012 mass shooting.
-- Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman who two months ago launched a longshot primary challenge to President Trump, suspended his candidacy.
-- Red tide is again ravaging the coast of Florida. Residents aren't sure how much more they can take.
-- The magic of Disney+ fizzled when the latest streaming platform crashed on arrival.
-- You've heard about it. They did it. These are the people who bought a $1 house in Italy. Here's what happened next.
-- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg joined the top tier of Democratic candidates for president in Iowa, according to a new poll of likely caucus-goers.
-- America's largest milk producer filed for bankruptcy as milk slowly falls out of favor with buyers.