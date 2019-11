(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney no longer plans to sue in federal court over his House subpoena in the impeachment probe.

-- The Supreme Court won't stop a lawsuit brought by Sandy Hook victims' families against the manufacturer of the semi-automatic rifle that was used in the 2012 mass shooting.

-- Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman who two months ago launched a longshot primary challenge to President Trump, suspended his candidacy.

-- Red tide is again ravaging the coast of Florida. Residents aren't sure how much more they can take.