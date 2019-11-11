Expect the red carpet for Erdogan at the White House

CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. This was originally published in the November 12 edition of, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

(CNN) President Donald Trump can't wait to see Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week, but it's hard to find anyone else here in Washington who shares his enthusiasm.

The Turkish President is an unwelcome guest in many parts of America's capital. Last time he visited, his security detail waded into a melee with protesters in a savage outburst of authoritarianism on the streets of the US capital.

And his absence hasn't made the heart grow fonder: His incursion into northeastern Syria caused almost universal outrage in the US Congress — as does this NATO ally's purchase of sophisticated Russian arms and chumminess with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Still, Erdogan can expect the red carpet from a President who is obsequious to foreign strongmen. That performance will only add to the hostility of lawmakers who already think Trump may have been manipulated into greenlighting Erdogan's march into Syria. "Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool," he wrote in a bizarre letter last month to Erdogan, warning him not to go too far with the operation.

