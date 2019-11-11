A WWII veteran wows the audience at an NBA game with his harmonica rendition of the National Anthem

(CNN) The Cleveland Cavaliers dispatched the New York Knicks 108-87 last night. But the best performance of the night may have come before the game even started

Pete DuPré, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, regaled the crowd with a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" with his harmonica.

ESPN tweeted out a clip of him playing the national anthem, and the video has over 700,000 views.

96 year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on his harmonica before the Knicks game Sunday 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hwoVs8F9C1 — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2019

DuPré is no stranger to the sports world. The World War II veteran has played the national anthem at a number of sports stadiums around the US -- including at a U.S. women's national soccer team exhibition game against Mexico in May.