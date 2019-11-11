(CNN) Melanie Coleman, a 20-year-old gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University, died Sunday after sustaining an injury while training last Friday.

Ken Sweeten, a spokesperson for Southern Connecticut State, confirmed to CNN Monday that Coleman fell during what he described as a "routine training exercise" on the uneven bars.

"At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Melanie's family," the university's athletic director, Jay Moran, said in a statement Monday. "This has been devastating to her coaches and teammates and we hope to support them in this very difficult time."

Coleman's longtime personal coach, Thomas Alberti, called the incident "a complete accident" Monday. "It's just not something that anybody can process."

In addition to pursuing a degree in nursing, Coleman also taught part-time at Alberti's gym, New Era Gymnastics.

