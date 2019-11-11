Each time Seattle scored in the MLS Cup final, the fans' reaction registered on earthquake measuring devices

(CNN) The Seattle Sounders FC scored three goals in their win over Toronto FC in the MLS Cup championship and fans were so excited, their celebrations registered on earthquake-sensing equipment.

Congrats to @MLS champs @SoundersFC! Today's goals were easy to spot on our seismograms.



Want to read more about our experiment in @CenturyLink_Fld? Head on over to our SeismoBlog!https://t.co/4VT6FiAsce#MLSCupFinal #SoccerShake pic.twitter.com/fIqkUv1sFZ — PNSN (@PNSN1) November 11, 2019

One station was set up just outside CenturyLink Field and the other was set up at ground level in the stadium, right under the main Sounders fan section.

Sports fans are known to get pretty loud during games, but the seismologists weren't interested in the noise, according to Steve Malone, a professor emeritus with PNSN.

"Fans simply yelling will be of no interest to us; however their jumping up and down should generate vibrations in the stadium and even be transmitted through the ground to sites at some distance," Malone wrote in a blog post about the experiment. "The SounderFC fans are particularly well known for their synchronized rhythmic jumping together, which should generate very strong seismic signals."