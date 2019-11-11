A police chief is killed, allegedly by one of his officers, during a training retreat

(CNN) The police chief of an Oklahoma town was found dead during a police training retreat in Florida. The suspect in his killing? One of his officers.

Michael Nealey, 49, was arrested and will be charged with homicide after the Escambia County Sheriff's Office found Police Chief Lucky Miller dead in their hotel room, Amber Southard, chief public information officer for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, told CNN.

The sheriff's office made the discovery after responding to a call about a fight at the Hilton on Pensacola Beach on Sunday night, Southard said.

Miller, 44, was chief of police in Mannford, Oklahoma since 2007. He had a wife, Amber, and three children.

It is unclear what led to the fight, and officials have not released a cause of death.

