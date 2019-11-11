The search for a missing 5-year-old Florida girl expands to Alabama

(CNN) The search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams has expanded beyond Florida into Alabama.

Taylor has been missing since Wednesday, when an Amber Alert was issued. Law enforcement officials are now asking anyone who saw Taylor or her mom between Jacksonville and Alabama to come forward, said Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams during a press conference Monday. Taylor's mother is not missing, but she is also not cooperating with authorities, Sheriff Williams said.

Specifically, efforts are focused on the area around Demopolis and Linden in western Alabama near the Mississippi border, Williams said. The sheriff urged anyone who may have seen Taylor with her mother in the last six months to call investigators.

The sheriff said Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, would have been traveling in a black 2017 Honda Accord with tinted windows and black rims.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Taylor William's mother was travelling in this black 2017 Honda Accord

Brianna Williams has stopped cooperating with police, the sheriff said.

